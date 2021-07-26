Health Happenings

For information, call call 336-373-1402.

Carolina Donor Services, an organ donation and tissue recovery organization, has partnered with TransMedics to increase the number of lungs available for transplant. As of the second quarter of 2021, Carolina Donor Services was one of only six organ procurement organizations in the nation, working with TransMedics to fully deploy its national Organ Care System for lungs network.

This system has the potential to increase the number of available lungs that otherwise may not have been considered for transplantation, thus allowing Carolina Donor Services to maximize these donation opportunities and save more lives.

Of the solid organ transplants, lungs are the most fragile. Recovered lungs from donors are normally placed on ice in a cooler that is then immediately transported to a regional transplant center.

Lungs need to be transplanted quickly, thus restricting the distance they can travel to transplant centers.

By using the OCS Lung System, lungs are kept warm and breathing as in the human body. This is done by the system circulating oxygenated nutrient-rich blood through the breathing lungs from the time they are placed on the machine at the site of donation, until they are removed at the transplant center. This allows lungs to be placed and transported at greater distances. Lungs on the OCS Lung System can be transplanted upwards of 20 hours after recovery from the donor, which is much greater than the current four to six-hour window.

