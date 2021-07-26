Health Happenings

UNCG is recruiting people for a research study on physical activity and Alzheimer’s disease (PAAD-2).
PAAD-2 is studying the benefits of exercise for adults ages 40 to 65 with a family history of Alzheimer’s or dementia who currently exercise less than 90 minutes a week. Qualifying participants will be asked to visit UNCG three times in one year, will receive free photos of their brain from an MRI and will either join a free 12-month virtual exercise program or will maintain their normal lifestyle for one-year and then receive a free short-term YMCA membership (or cash equivalent) at the end of the study.
To learn more about the study, email PAAD2@uncg.edu, call 336-334-4765 or visit PAAD2.uncg.edu. Also, like the study on Facebook at PAAD2atUNCG.
* * * *
Relay For Life of the Triad begins with an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Western Guilford High School, 409 Friendway Road in Greensboro.
Cancer survivors, teams and sponsors are needed.
For information, contact Kayla Collins at kayla.collins@cancer.org.
* * * *
The American Heart Association has announced Leah Hazelwood, vice president of Go-Forth Pest Control, as the chairperson for the 2021-2022 Guilford Go Red for Women Campaign. This year’s campaign will focus on the importance of women making their health and wellness a priority, with an emphasis on wellness at work. The Go Red for Women campaign is driven to help prevent and fight heart disease, the leading cause of death in women in the United States and North Carolina, and the second leading cause of death in women in Guilford County.
As part of Hazelwood’s Chair Focus, Go-Forth Pest Control is also serving as the Online Wellness Series Sponsor. Through this collaboration, the AHA will be providing a series of webinars available to companies/organizations and their employees in Guilford County and other supporting communities within Go-Forth Pest Control’s footprint. The wellness at work webinars will be announced later this fall.
This year’s Go Red community initiatives will be celebrated at the 2022 Guilford Go Red for Women Luncheon in May 2022.
To sponsor Go Red in Guilford County or get involved with the 2021-2022 Guilford Go Red for Women leadership team, contact Hollan Anderson at 336-542-4832 or email Hollan.Anderson@Heart.org.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro is offering the following Provider Academy workshop today, July 26 — A Glimpse into the Adolescent Mind: 3 p.m. With Jessica McCulley of the Ringer Center. tinyurl.com/3e7enheu.
Provider Academy is an opportunity for behavioral health and substance abuse providers and peer support specialists to gain current information about mental health trends. Persons attending the workshop are able to receive continuing education credit hours.
Others that are planned, all taking place at 3 p.m., include: Aug. 16, Barriers to Mental Health Treatment; Sept. 20, A Pandemic and Mental Health; and Oct. 18, What Can I Do Naturally to Support My Mental Health?
For information, call call 336-373-1402.
* * * *
Carolina Donor Services, an organ donation and tissue recovery organization, has partnered with TransMedics to increase the number of lungs available for transplant. As of the second quarter of 2021, Carolina Donor Services was one of only six organ procurement organizations in the nation, working with TransMedics to fully deploy its national Organ Care System for lungs network.
This system has the potential to increase the number of available lungs that otherwise may not have been considered for transplantation, thus allowing Carolina Donor Services to maximize these donation opportunities and save more lives.
Of the solid organ transplants, lungs are the most fragile. Recovered lungs from donors are normally placed on ice in a cooler that is then immediately transported to a regional transplant center.
Lungs need to be transplanted quickly, thus restricting the distance they can travel to transplant centers.
By using the OCS Lung System, lungs are kept warm and breathing as in the human body. This is done by the system circulating oxygenated nutrient-rich blood through the breathing lungs from the time they are placed on the machine at the site of donation, until they are removed at the transplant center. This allows lungs to be placed and transported at greater distances. Lungs on the OCS Lung System can be transplanted upwards of 20 hours after recovery from the donor, which is much greater than the current four to six-hour window.
