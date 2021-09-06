Health Happenings

Hirsch Wellness Network offers 27 healing arts programs this month that are free of charge to cancer survivors and caregivers.
Highlights include:
- Sketching with a Brush: 1-2 p.m. Sept. 13. Bob Nordbruch, a fine artist, invites participants into his home studio as he creates an original work of art and shares his inspiration for applying paint to canvas using his spontaneous style and trademark brilliant colorful palette.
- Making a Scene: 1-3:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Acting with Hayley Greenstreet, a teaching artist. In this session, participants become co-stars in scripted scenes and discover basic character development tools.
- The Art of Memoir Writing with Ginger Gaffney: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 27. Gaffney will discuss "Half Broke," her recently published life-affirming memoir that sheds light on the fascinating ways horses and humans seek relationships to survive and thrive.
To see the complete list of classes, visit tinyurl.com/5at59wd6. Registration is required for all classes.
For information, call 336-209-0259.
* * * *
The Women's Resource Center at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays via a mouth swab.
This is provided by the National Institute of Molecular Diagnostics.
For information, call 336-275-6090.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network's Art Lives Here silent auction is an online event and it is set for Sept. 25-Oct. 2.
More than 100 local and regional artists have donated original works of art including paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, jewelry and more.
Silent bidding will support Hirsch's free healing arts and cancer support programming.
Registration, which opens at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 and closes at 8 p.m. Oct. 2, is at HirschWellnessNetwork.org.
The art will be exhibited for in-person viewing from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 1 at 1250 Gallery Revolution Mill in Greensboro. Social distancing and mask wearing is required.
For information, call 336-209-0259.
* * * *
Lefty for Life is an annual golf tournament honoring the memory of Charles Bradley Gunn.
Left-handed Gunn loved the game of golf and after suffering from depression and tragically taking his own life, a few of his best friends and golf buddies came together to create an event to help in the grieving process of losing their friend.
This year's tournament will be at noon Oct. 1 at Bryan Park Golf Course, 6275 Bryan Park Road in Greensboro. The tournament benefits Mental Health Greensboro.
To register, visit www.leftyforlife.org/register.
* * * *
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Guilford Regional Tennis Association and Carolinas Adaptive Standing Tennis, will host a children’s standing adaptive tennis clinic at 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at Pinetop Sport Club, 3723 Pinetop Road in Greensboro.
Registration is required. Sign up online at www.gretanc.com/cast_carolinasadaptivestanding.
This clinic teaches youth ages 5 to 17 with physical disabilities how to use adaptive techniques to compete and learn the sport of tennis. This program is offered in conjunction with the 2021 CAST Tournament, which will bring competitors from around the globe to Greensboro for adaptive standing tennis.
For information, email air@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2626.
* * * *
The Women's Resource Center's largest fundraiser, Men Can Cook, is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Painted Plate at The Vineyard, 3404 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro.
Participants will enjoy food tastings, live entertainment and a silent auction.
Tickets are $60 for one adult or $100 for two adults and tickets are $10 for children 10 and younger by phone at 336-275-6090 or online at www.WomensCenterGSO.org.
