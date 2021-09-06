Health Happenings

For information, call 336-275-6090.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network's Art Lives Here silent auction is an online event and it is set for Sept. 25-Oct. 2.

More than 100 local and regional artists have donated original works of art including paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, jewelry and more.

Silent bidding will support Hirsch's free healing arts and cancer support programming.

Registration, which opens at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 and closes at 8 p.m. Oct. 2, is at HirschWellnessNetwork.org.

The art will be exhibited for in-person viewing from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 1 at 1250 Gallery Revolution Mill in Greensboro. Social distancing and mask wearing is required.

For information, call 336-209-0259.

* * * *

Lefty for Life is an annual golf tournament honoring the memory of Charles Bradley Gunn.