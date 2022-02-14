Health Happenings

Mental Health Greensboro continues to hold its free classes, support groups, peer support and orientations online via Zoom.
A wave of new classes — everything from relieving loneliness to grief and loss to codependency — begins today, Feb. 14, and thereafter.
To see the offerings, visit www.mhag.org or call 336-373-1402.
The American Heart Association will offer a Red Dress Tea and Sunday Afternoon Jazz event from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20 on Zoom.
The event will focus on mainly African American congregations in Forsyth County and Charlotte to help bring awareness to the increased risk for Black women for heart disease and stroke.
Email Sarah.Fedele@heart.org for the Zoom link.
A Family Caregiver Retreat is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 21 on Zoom.
Nich Graham, a teaching artist with Creative Aging Network-NC, will lead a poetry/writing workshop. Participants will have time to share, connect and reflect.
To receive the Zoom invitation, email Jodi Kolada of Well-Spring Solutions at jkolada@well-spring.org.
The Kellin Foundation and Mental Health Greensboro intend to merge in 2022, with the goal of improving access to free behavioral health services in Guilford County.
More details are to come.
High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. in High Point, will host a health screening provided by Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy at High Point University from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 24.
The event, which will be on the first floor in the Morgan Community Room, will check body fat percentage, blood pressure, weight, glucose and cholesterol levels.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask while inside the building and observe social distancing when possible. Disposable masks will be available.
Registration is required by contacting Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or by email at maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.
Greensboro Transit Agency is partnering with PHD/One Love Laboratory to provide no-cost COVID-19 testing to the public from 7 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in the GTA Meeting Room at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot, 236-C E. Washington St. in Greensboro.
Test results are sent electronically within 72 hours. Participants are required to show photo identification and if they have one, a current insurance card. Reservations are not needed, but for faster processing, visitors are encouraged to register at tinyurl.com/49jsmdsw.
Visitors are required to wear face coverings.
For information, call 336-373-4368.
The N.C. National Guard will provide 25 guard members to Alamance Regional Medical Center to help staff during the ongoing pandemic.
Alamance Regional, like the rest of the Cone Health system and hospitals across the country, is experiencing staffing shortages because of the pandemic. COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the state, but the numbers still remain high — especially in the region surrounding Alamance Regional.
The guard members will help with vital signs, EKGs, data entry, COVID-19 testing, environmental services support, patient check-in, meal delivery and transportation.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point invites the community to “The Talk: Embrace the Sacred Gift” on Feb. 26. This workshop will focus on empowering parents to discuss sex and human sexuality as open and ongoing conversations with their children.
Ellen Martin will lead this full-day interactive class. She earned her master’s in Christian education from Asbury Theological Seminary, and she also holds a master of divinity.
Participants will learn basic anatomy and conversation starters, as well as practice scenarios and ask questions. They will be given resources for further study and support following the event.
The workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will include sessions for parents and their children together and separately.
Lunch will be provided. The day ends with team building and a chapel service.
Registration is required at https://wesleymemorial.org/thetalk. A $20 donation for each family is suggested.
