Health Happenings

The Kellin Foundation and Mental Health Greensboro intend to merge in 2022, with the goal of improving access to free behavioral health services in Guilford County.

More details are to come.

High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. in High Point, will host a health screening provided by Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy at High Point University from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 24.

The event, which will be on the first floor in the Morgan Community Room, will check body fat percentage, blood pressure, weight, glucose and cholesterol levels.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask while inside the building and observe social distancing when possible. Disposable masks will be available.

Registration is required by contacting Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or by email at maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.

