Health Happenings

For the first time, Bobby Labonte will host the 2021 Labonte Roubaix at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem. The charity bike ride is scheduled for Aug. 21 and includes a finish with riders taking a lap on a racetrack.
Cyclists may choose to ride either a 35-mile route or a metric century (62 miles). All riders will start and finish at Bowman Gray Stadium racetrack, NASCAR’s very first weekly track, a quarter mile of adrenaline, speed and sound.
Proceeds will benefit JDRF North Carolina.
For information, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.
* * * *
The Hirsch Wellness Network will offer multiple free healing arts programs to cancer survivors and caregivers in August.
Hirsch will continue its partnership with Club Fitness and resume in-person group aquatic movement programs from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Oak Branch location. Registration is required.
Other highlights for the month include an acting class with local Teaching Artist Hayley Greenstreet, Dave Dulaney will begin a new intro to digital photography series and Dr. Bev Vaughn will teach an Intro to Emotional Freedom Technique Tapping session.
Hirsch will continue to hold many classes online; some will offer the option to participate in-person or online and several art classes will be held in-person only.
For in-person classes, masks and social distancing are required and the participant number is decreased to 10 participants per class.
To see the schedule, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
* * * *
Jordan Smith, assistant professor of clinical sciences in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy at High Point University, recently presented findings from an ongoing study evaluating appropriate antibiotic prescribing for patients when they are discharged from the hospital. Unnecessary antibiotic use leads to the creation of resistant bacteria and an increased risk of antibiotic-associated adverse effects for patients.
The project, which is a collaboration with the pharmacists and physicians at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, was developed to improve antibiotic prescribing for patients who go home needing to finish treatment for infections.
Smith and his colleagues at Moses Cone were able to demonstrate that a targeted, pharmacist-led intervention improved the rate of appropriate antibiotic prescribing at hospital discharge to 73% compared to a pre-intervention rate of 47%. Most of the inappropriate therapy was related to unnecessarily long treatment duration, and the pharmacists were able to have a significant impact on prescribing patterns with their interventions. The work demonstrates an effective intervention that can be replicated in institutions across the country.
“Antibiotic overuse is a huge problem in the infectious diseases world,” said Smith. “And we know that antibiotic overuse is associated with increased risks of the development of resistant bacteria and increased risk of antibiotic-associated adverse effects for patients. We knew that hospital discharge was an area where we could really improve our prescribing patterns, and here we’ve demonstrated that pharmacists have a lot of power to improve antibiotic prescribing when patients leave the hospital. We hope we’ll see similar efforts as we continue our never-ending fight against antibiotic-resistant pathogens.”
* * * *
The North Carolina Medical Society strongly encourages all adolescents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to be vaccinated as soon as possible if they have not already received the shot.
“The COVID-19 vaccine has proven safe and effective and is largely responsible for the return to normalcy we’ve been experiencing thus far this summer,” said NCMS President Dr. Philip Brown Jr. “It is crucial that anyone 12 and older who has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, get vaccinated so they can return to learning and socializing in an environment safe from the virus and beneficial to their intellectual and social development.”
Many medical practices and pharmacies are administering the vaccine, which is free of cost to the patient. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older. Families can find the closest location to receive the vaccine at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines. Also, visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.
