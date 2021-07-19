Health Happenings

“Antibiotic overuse is a huge problem in the infectious diseases world,” said Smith. “And we know that antibiotic overuse is associated with increased risks of the development of resistant bacteria and increased risk of antibiotic-associated adverse effects for patients. We knew that hospital discharge was an area where we could really improve our prescribing patterns, and here we’ve demonstrated that pharmacists have a lot of power to improve antibiotic prescribing when patients leave the hospital. We hope we’ll see similar efforts as we continue our never-ending fight against antibiotic-resistant pathogens.”

The North Carolina Medical Society strongly encourages all adolescents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to be vaccinated as soon as possible if they have not already received the shot.

“The COVID-19 vaccine has proven safe and effective and is largely responsible for the return to normalcy we’ve been experiencing thus far this summer,” said NCMS President Dr. Philip Brown Jr. “It is crucial that anyone 12 and older who has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, get vaccinated so they can return to learning and socializing in an environment safe from the virus and beneficial to their intellectual and social development.”

Many medical practices and pharmacies are administering the vaccine, which is free of cost to the patient. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older. Families can find the closest location to receive the vaccine at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines. Also, visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.

