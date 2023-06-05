In honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, observed on June 15, the Guilford County Family Justice Center’s Elder Justice Committee is seeking nominations through June 8 from the community for the 2023 Elder Justice Champion Award. The award recognizes the efforts of an individual, agency or business that has gone above and beyond to foster a safer community for older adults.

Nomination forms are available online at tinyurl.com/yeyjcyhn. Award nominations may be submitted by anyone.

According to the National Center on Elder Abuse, approximately one in 10 individuals aged 60 and over in the United States have experienced some form of elder abuse. Elder abuse can be intentional or unintentional and can take various forms, including but not limited to physical, psychological, emotional, or sexual abuse, neglect, abandonment and financial exploitation.

Since 2014, the Guilford County Family Justice Center has led an elder abuse collaborative called the Elder Justice Committee. The committee is composed of more than 20 agencies, including Guilford County Health and Human Services, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Greensboro Police Department, High Point Police Department and other agencies centered on patient advocacy, legal services and residential care. The focus of the committee is to increase education, resources and response to elder abuse. For information, visit guilfordcountync.gov/fjc.

* * * *

Four Guilford County programs are receiving honors for innovative, effective programs that strengthen services for residents from the National Association of Counties, including Every Baby Guilford which earned “Best in Category” for health programs.

In Guilford County, Black babies are three times more likely to die before their first birthday than white babies. Guilford County’s infant mortality rate has remained higher than state and national averages for several decades. Led by Guilford County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Public Health staff, an inclusive collective action movement called Every Baby Guilford launched in June 2021. Collective action is a community-led process that builds collaborative solutions by centering and working with the community for advancing equity and achieving social change. Through a community-driven process, Every Baby Guilford is working toward the goal of reducing infant mortality disparities by 50% by 2026 and eliminating them entirely by 2031.

Each year, NACo’s Achievement Awards are given in 18 categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and more.

For 2023, Guilford County was honored with awards in the health, criminal justice and publish safety and risk and emergency management categories.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network’s 14th annual Lunafest fundraising event is set for June 15 at the Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. Doors open at 6 p.m.; showtime is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and include seven unique short films by, for, and about women. The ticket also includes one complimentary beverage (with a cash bar) and hot buttered popcorn.

The Greensboro-based musical duo The Ghosts of Liberty will be performing live as well.

All proceeds go toward the nonprofit’s healing arts and wellness programming which is free to cancer patients in treatment, survivors and caregivers. The nonprofit raised nearly $13,000 last year and hopes to raise $15,000 this year.

For information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/lunafest.

Also, to learn about upcoming classes and programs, call 336-209-0259 or visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/ #Classes.