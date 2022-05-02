Health Happenings

For the 10th year, free summer fitness classes will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Downtown Greenway Morehead Park Trailhead, 475 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro. The classes include Zumba, cardio, old-school aerobics and more from May 3 to Sept. 27.

The classes are offered by Downtown Greenway with the Bryan YMCA.

Text “outdoor” to 844-765-7664 for class updates and weather information.

* * * *

Downtown Greensboro’s next First Friday Night Live concert on May 6, featuring the funk-rock band Hobex and joined by Greg Humphreys, will be from 7 to 9 p.m. outside of Greensboro History Museum on East Lindsey Street.

May’s concert will also kick off Mental Health Awareness Month and recognize the 20th anniversary of Sanctuary House, a nonprofit dedicated to the rehabilitation of adults living with mental illness.

Museum staff will have interactive activities open to concertgoers.

Visitors are encouraged to bring seating. Little Brother Brewing and Bull City Ciderworks will be on-site selling alcohol, along with dining options from Jamaican Coast Catering, Second Helpings and Over the Rainbow Kettle Corn.

For information, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/first-friday.

* * * *

In honor of Children’s Mental Health Month, the Kellin Foundation has announced that a Community Resilience Model Training will be offered at 11 a.m. May 10.

Learn what a trauma-informed, resiliency-focused community looks like and how to improve your response to toxic stress and trauma. Join this skills-based training to learn how toxic stress and trauma can affect the body, its impact on people and communities and how to use wellness techniques to help.

This free session is open to the public. Register to participate via Zoom at tinyurl.com/3887yvn4.

* * * *

Well-Spring Solutions will offer a Spring Retreat for Family Caregivers from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 12 at the Bur-Mil Park Clubhouse, Guilford Room, 5834 Bur Mil Club Road in Greensboro.

The day will include chair yoga and guided meditation with the Center for Holistic Healing, connecting with others, both in and outdoors and lunch.

The nonprofit will also offer free memory screenings from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 17-20 at The Memory Care Center, 2701 Henry St. in Greensboro.

The screenings offer a simple and safe “healthy brain check-up” that tests memory and other thinking skills.

Registration is required for the retreat and the screenings by email to Jodi Kolada at jkolada@well-spring.org or by phone at 336-545-4245.

* * * *

Twenty locations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a blood drive with OneBlood on May 12.

The theme for the blood drive is “Give as He Gave.”

Donors will receive a free wellness checkup and a limited edition “Give as He Gave” T-shirt and a $20 e-gift card.

For locations, times and appointments for the Give as He Gave Blood Drive, visit oneblood.org/save.

* * * *

JDRF’s Piedmont Triad T1D Connections Day is set for 1 to 4 p.m. May 15 at Triad Park in Kernersville.

The event will feature an afternoon of connection and education. Informative round table discussions are planned with local health care professionals, to learn about research updates, take part in kids activities and buy from local vendors.

Register at tinyurl.com/ybazdr5k.

* * * *

Kinsey Kares will offer a new mom class at 2 p.m. June 11 at Unique Busy Kids, 3405 Lewiston Road in Greensboro.

The class is for new or expectant mothers and for those who are interested in learning how to breastfeed or support a loved one.

Participants will receive free diapers, wipes and breastfeeding supplies.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/2ra79wnm.

Kinsley, Me and Company is a nonprofit with the mission is to improve the quality of life for women in the areas of perinatal, postnatal and overall maternal health. The nonprofit offers parenting classes, community baby showers, an evidence based postpartum support group and the nonprofit supports local maternity homes in Greensboro.

