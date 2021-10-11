Health Happenings

A breast cancer fundraiser, Pink the Rink, will be from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Greensboro Ice House, 6119 Landmark Center Blvd. in Greensboro.
A portion of the proceeds benefits the Alight Program at Cone Health Cancer Center, a program that supports local breast cancer patients and their families in the Triad. Alight provides financial, educational and emotional assistance as they navigate through their diagnosis, treatment options and plan of care.
For information, call 336-832-0027 or email alightinfo@conehealth.com.
* * * *
The annual Bark for Life, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and an event that honors the caregiving qualities of canine companions, will be held in a hybrid format Oct. 18-Nov. 6. Register at www.relayforlife.org/barktriadnc.
Registrations are accepted at any point, but sign up by Oct. 23 to secure a T-shirt.
Those who register will have an opportunity to participate in online challenges while encouraging their family and friends to give to the society.
On Oct. 18, pets and humans alike will compete in a virtual costume contest. The silent auction begins Oct. 24, with dozens of products and services up for bid from a variety of local businesses.
Then, on Nov. 6, a floating wrap-up event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Country Park in Greensboro. Participants can pick up their T-shirts and goody bags, enter a raffle, grab a beverage and treat from Wired Café Coffee Bus, engage with local sponsors, take a lap around the park with their canine cancer fighter, and complete an on-site scavenger hunt for a special prize.
* * * *
Hospice of Randolph’s signature fundraiser, an annual auction and barbecue, is modified this year.
A drive-thru barbecue dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Sunset Avenue Church of God, 900 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro.
An online auction will be open on Saturday, Oct. 16, as well.
For information, call 336-672-9300 or visit www.hospiceofrandolph.org.
* * * *
Greensboro’s neighborhood development department is recognizing National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week — Oct. 24-30 — by raising awareness of the issue and explaining how its Lead-Safe Greensboro program can help those who need it.
City staff are available to talk with community groups or organizations virtually or in person about the lead-safe program, grants available to address lead paint hazards in homes and how to arrange for contractors to provide lead hazard reduction services.
To schedule a Lead-Safe Greensboro speaker for a meeting Oct. 22-28, call Donna Dean-Aguayo, Greensboro’s lead-safe program assistant, at 336-373-2383 or email her at Donna.Dean-Aguayo@greensboro-nc.gov. Residents may also call that phone number to see if they qualify for a grant.
Homeowners and landlords may qualify for a city grant for lead hazard assistance if:
A property was built before 1978 and is located within Greensboro city limits
They are a low- to moderate-income homeowner or if their tenants are
A pregnant woman lives in the home or a child younger than 6 lives in or visits the home often
For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/LeadSafe.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro’s next Provider Academy Workshop is set for 3 p.m. Oct. 18 via Zoom.
Nicole Villano, general manager of Deep Roots and MHG board member, will present “What Can I Do to Naturally Support My Mental Health?”
Provider Academy is an opportunity for behavioral health and substance abuse providers and peer support specialists to gain current information about mental health trends. Persons attending the workshop are able to receive continuing education credit hours.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/whmm2uya.
* * * *
Operation Medicine Drop has disposed of more than 246 million prescription and over-the-counter pills since 2010.
A local event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.
For information, contact Sgt. A. Almonor at aalmono@guilfordcountync.gov.
