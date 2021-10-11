Health Happenings

Then, on Nov. 6, a floating wrap-up event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Country Park in Greensboro. Participants can pick up their T-shirts and goody bags, enter a raffle, grab a beverage and treat from Wired Café Coffee Bus, engage with local sponsors, take a lap around the park with their canine cancer fighter, and complete an on-site scavenger hunt for a special prize.

* * * *

Hospice of Randolph’s signature fundraiser, an annual auction and barbecue, is modified this year.

A drive-thru barbecue dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Sunset Avenue Church of God, 900 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro.

An online auction will be open on Saturday, Oct. 16, as well.

For information, call 336-672-9300 or visit www.hospiceofrandolph.org.

* * * *

Greensboro’s neighborhood development department is recognizing National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week — Oct. 24-30 — by raising awareness of the issue and explaining how its Lead-Safe Greensboro program can help those who need it.