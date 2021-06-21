Health Happenings

Sisters Network Greensboro will host the ninth annual and the first virtual “Surviving & Thriving Breast Cancer Symposium” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
Tickets are $30 per person at sn2021symposium.eventbrite.com.
Among the scheduled event speakers are:
Keynote Speaker: Dr. Vinay Gudena, oncologist and the director of cancer research for the Cone Health system
Kendolyn Shankle, social worker at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
Jameka Slade, information technology business development manager and Realtor, Sisters Network Greensboro member and three-year breast cancer survivor
The mission of Sisters Network is to bring national and local attention to the impact that breast cancer has in the African American community. The mortality rate for African American women with breast cancer is nearly twice as high as the rate for other racial/ethnic groups. In addition, young women tend to be diagnosed with larger tumors and a more aggressive form of breast cancer. The breast cancer symposium will inform attendees about the importance of self-education in relation to cancer detection and treatment.
For information, call 336-272-0092 or email greensboronc@sistersnetworkinc.org.
Wanda Moone, team leader of Senior Resources of Guilford’s geriatric adult specialty team, will present virtually “What Causes Stigma of Mental Illness?” at 2 p.m. June 28.
To attend, visit www.facebook.com/seniorresourcesofguilford at 2 p.m. June 28.
For information, call 336-373-4816.
An ice cream social sponsored by Healthteam Advantage will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. June 29 at Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro.
To attend, register by Friday, June 25. Call Julie at 336-373-4816.
The American Heart Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina have announced that Live Chair Health is joining Hair, Heart & Health in the Triad. A launch is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, June 21, at The Hot Seat Studio Salon, 206 Exchange Place in Greensboro.
The event will include blood pressure checks, cooking demonstrations and information about how hair stylists can talk to clients about their health.
This is an in-person and virtual event.
To attend virtually, visit tinyurl.com/4fczyu4y.
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will offer the in-person workshop “Mindfulness to Reduce Stress & Build Resilience” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24.
Participants will learn how to use strategies that will immediately reduce feelings of stress and increase resilience, so that they may feel more empowered and confident each day.
This workshop is for women only.
To register call 336-275-6090 or email your name, daytime phone number and title of workshop to info@womenscentergso.org.
Gov. Roy Cooper recently signed the Carolina Donor Services-led legislation (Senate Bill 135) which will be enacted Oct. 1.
Known as the Improve Anatomical Gift Donation Process, this legislation received bipartisan support and was unanimously passed in each legislative committee meeting and by the North Carolina General Assembly. Prior to Oct. 1, North Carolinians who are registered organ, eye and tissue donors must re-register their decisions every time they renew their drivers’ licenses. After Oct. 1, North Carolinians who are registered as donors will no longer need to re-register their decisions.
This is the second major organ, eye and tissue donation legislation passed by Cooper and the General Assembly in the past two years. Heart Heroes was passed in April 2019. More than 107,000 people across the nation, including more than 3,000 North Carolinians, are on the national list waiting for life-saving organ transplants.
Currently, 95% of Americans are in favor of being donors, yet only 54% of all North Carolina licensed drivers have taken the step to register their decisions at the DMV.
Residents may register their decision to become a donor at either the DMV or at www.CarolinaDonorServices.org.
