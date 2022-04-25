Health Happenings

Well-Spring Solutions will offer “Health Care Decisions Day and You: The Most Critical Legal and Medical Decisions to Make Now” from 10:30 a.m. to noon April 27 at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1309 Larkin St. in Greensboro.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

The event is a nod to National Health Care Decisions Day, an initiative to encourage people to express their health care wishes and for providers to respect those wishes.

Registration is required; visit www.well-springsolutions.org.

The nonprofit offers free and confidential caregiver support groups as well.

Group sessions offer advice, affirmation and opportunities for sharing among people coping with similar issues:

1-2 p.m. May 4, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Music Academy Building Community Room 2, 205 W. Farriss Ave., High Point

12:30-2 p.m. May 9, Temple Emanuel Board Room, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro

6-7:30 p.m. May 31, The Memory Care Center, 2701 Henry St., Greensboro.

* * * *

In honor of National Minority Health Month, the We Can Do This campaign is partnering with Heart & Soul Magazine to host a virtual event, “Mental Wealth: COVID’s impact on Mental Health in the Black Community.” This free, interactive event will be held virtually at 7 p.m. April 28.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/yc4yw9r9.

* * * *

Cone Health has opened a heart disease clinic for women who are planning to have a baby, are pregnant or have recently had a baby. The Cone Health Medical Group HeartCare Cardio-Obstetrics Clinic is at MedCenter for Women in Greensboro.

According to a study in The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, cardiovascular disease has become the leading cause of death for pregnant women and those who have recently had a child. “Health risks from heart disease have increased for pregnant women since 1990, in part due to the increasing age of women in pregnancy and increases in cardiovascular risk factors in all women,” says Kardie Tobb, the Cone Health cardiologist who will lead the clinic.

For information, visit www.conehealth.com/medcenter-for-women.

* * * *

This spring, Relay for Life of the Triad is bringing its cancer-fighting event to Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive in Archdale. The event is set for 6 to 10 p.m. May 13.

Last year, Relay For Life of Guilford, Randolph, Davidson, Davie and Forsyth Counties combined forces to create a Triad-wide event. The new location will be a more centralized meeting place for the dozens of teams across the region.

Relay for Life is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

Triad residents are encouraged to create Relay teams with family members, friends, companies, organizations, etc. On the day of the event, teams will host a campsite where they can raise money by doing anything from selling meals to hosting games. Relay For Life of the Triad’s theme this year is “Give Cancer The Boot.” Teams will be decorating their campsite based on a country western theme. There will be entertainment, food, activities for kids and more.

To register as a survivor, form a team or purchase a luminaria bag, go to www.relayforlife.org/triadnc.

* * * *

Every year Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Awareness Day is observed the second Saturday of May to shed light on the little-known genetic syndrome. Since 1989, the CdLS Foundation and its community celebrates Awareness Day across the nation. This year, CdLS Awareness Day will be held May 14.

CdLS is a rare genetic disorder affecting 1 in 10,000 live births. The characteristics are a broad range of physical, cognitive and medical challenges. Parents, volunteers and others involved with the foundation make it their goal to educate individuals and groups in their community about CdLS. They also advocate for the well-being and lively hood of their loved ones.

For information, call 860-676-8166 or visit www.CdLSusa.org.