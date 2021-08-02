Health Happenings

The Pulpit Forum of Greensboro and Vicinity will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
It is open to anyone 12 or older. Both walk-ins and appointments are available though appointments are encouraged.
To register, call 336-641-7944 or 336-272-1166 or visit www.guilfordvaccination.com.
* * * *
Parkinson Association of the Carolinas is hosting its seventh annual Caring for Parkinson’s — Caring for You symposium — an event geared toward those living with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners.
The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte.
Participants will learn more about living with and caring for those with Parkinson’s disease.
Attendees will hear a presentation on the latest developments in Parkinson’s disease research and treatment, facilitated by keynote speaker Dr. Jessica Tate, a movement disorder neurology specialist at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
There also will be a session on Caring for the Caregiver, as well as breakout sessions on dysphasia, neuro optometry and sleep medicine. Participation is free and open to all ages.
Call 866-903-7275 or visit www.parkinsonassociation.org/programs-events/cltsymposium to learn more.
* * * *
Creative Aging Network-NC has announced a call to artists who are 50 or older for its Summer Shade Festival: Celebrate Creative Aging with Us, set for Sept. 17-18.
The festival is a weekend celebration featuring an exhibition by North Carolina artists 50 and better, open studio tours, live music, art and garden demonstrations, and campus tours.
For information, visit https://form.jotform.com/211753743914155.
Art drop off dates are: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 3, and 4-7 p.m. Sept. 1-2.
The opening reception is 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.The festival continues, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18.
For information, email kelly@can-nc.org.
* * * *
Babies who were breastfed, even for a few days, had lower blood pressure as toddlers, and these differences in blood pressure may translate into improved heart and vascular health as adults, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access journal of the American Heart Association.
Research has found that cardiovascular disease risk factors, including high blood pressure, can start in childhood.
Studies have also confirmed breastfeeding is associated with lower cardiovascular disease risk in adulthood.
However, the amount and length of time breastfeeding that is needed to achieve cardiovascular benefit is not clear.
“This is the first study to evaluate the association of breastfeeding in the first days of life and blood pressure in early childhood,” said lead study author Dr. Kozeta Miliku, clinical science officer of the CHILD Cohort Study and post-doctoral fellow in medicine at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
“Infants who received even a relatively small amount of their mother’s early breast milk, also known as colostrum, had lower blood pressure at 3 years of age, regardless of of how long they were breastfed or when they received other complementary foods.”
To learn more, visit tinyurl.com/fvdjbmy.
* * * *
Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine, a federally qualified health center in Guilford County, recently announced an increase in minimum wage for employees to $15 per hour. Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine offers integrated behavioral health care to all patients and has three locations in Greensboro and two in High Point.
