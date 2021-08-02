Research has found that cardiovascular disease risk factors, including high blood pressure, can start in childhood.

Studies have also confirmed breastfeeding is associated with lower cardiovascular disease risk in adulthood.

However, the amount and length of time breastfeeding that is needed to achieve cardiovascular benefit is not clear.

“This is the first study to evaluate the association of breastfeeding in the first days of life and blood pressure in early childhood,” said lead study author Dr. Kozeta Miliku, clinical science officer of the CHILD Cohort Study and post-doctoral fellow in medicine at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

“Infants who received even a relatively small amount of their mother’s early breast milk, also known as colostrum, had lower blood pressure at 3 years of age, regardless of of how long they were breastfed or when they received other complementary foods.”

Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine, a federally qualified health center in Guilford County, recently announced an increase in minimum wage for employees to $15 per hour. Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine offers integrated behavioral health care to all patients and has three locations in Greensboro and two in High Point.

