Health Happenings

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department and the Greensboro Jaycees are encouraging residents to start the new year with a focus on their physical health and wellness with the 22 for ‘22 Winter Workout Challenge.

Residents are encouraged to walk, run, bike or boat 22 miles through Jan. 31. Everyone who completes the challenge will be entered into drawings for three Parks and Recreation prize packages worth an estimated $75 each. Sign up at tinyurl.com/4wz5wy4t.

Participants will get tips emailed to them through the month. Participants should track their miles and email them by Feb. 4 to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov to be entered into the drawings.

Not sure where to walk? Download the Piedmont Discovery mobile phone app at piedmontdiscoveryapp.com to search for trails or greenways based on difficulty and proximity to your home.

Mental Health Greensboro is offering new online classes this week: Healing Your Anxiety and Down The Rabbit Hole.

In Healing Your Anxiety peers learn helpful tools such as meditation and grounding techniques to help better manage and even stop anxiety in its tracks so that it does not overtake life.