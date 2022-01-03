Health Happenings

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department and the Greensboro Jaycees are encouraging residents to start the new year with a focus on their physical health and wellness with the 22 for ‘22 Winter Workout Challenge.
Residents are encouraged to walk, run, bike or boat 22 miles through Jan. 31. Everyone who completes the challenge will be entered into drawings for three Parks and Recreation prize packages worth an estimated $75 each. Sign up at tinyurl.com/4wz5wy4t.
Participants will get tips emailed to them through the month. Participants should track their miles and email them by Feb. 4 to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov to be entered into the drawings.
Not sure where to walk? Download the Piedmont Discovery mobile phone app at piedmontdiscoveryapp.com to search for trails or greenways based on difficulty and proximity to your home.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro is offering new online classes this week: Healing Your Anxiety and Down The Rabbit Hole.
In Healing Your Anxiety peers learn helpful tools such as meditation and grounding techniques to help better manage and even stop anxiety in its tracks so that it does not overtake life.
It starts at 10 a.m. Jan. 6. Register at tinyurl.com/bdeu44tv.
Down the Rabbit Hole teaches about cognitive distortions and how they cause us to see reality incorrectly, how they cause and reinforce negative thoughts and beliefs about ourselves and others, why we believe they’re rational and how to counter them.
The class starts at noon Jan. 7. Register at tinyurl.com/yckp7nhd.
For information, email info@mhag.org or call 336-373-1402.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network offers multiple healing arts programs in January that are free of charge to those with cancer, cancer survivors and caregivers.
Highlights for the month include a four-week memoir writing workshop, “Finding the Emotional Edge of Your Writing,” with guest instructor Ginger Gaffney; a winter cut-paper collage class; a decorative journaling workshop; and an emotional freedom technique tapping session with Bev Vaughn.
For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required for all classes.
For information, call 336-209-0259.
* * * *
Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina has announced that the Trailblaze Challenge, an endurance event in which participants tackle 28.3 miles of the Foothills Trail, is set for May 20-22 and June 3-5.
Each trailblazera will be asked to raise funds to cover their expenses and to help Make-A-Wish continue its mission of granting wishes of children who are diagnosed with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish staff will assist with fundraising.
All hikers must attend an information session to participate.
The following sessions will be offered over Zoom: noon Jan. 11 and 18, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12-13 and 19, and 10:30 a.m. Jan. 17.
For information, visit wish.org/nc/trailblaze-challenge or contact Emily Gibson at events@nc.wish.org or 704-469-4663.
Also, the nonprofit’s Wish Ball is set for Feb. 25 at The Westin in Charlotte and the Kentucky Derby Classic will be on May 7 at Summerfield Farms.
* * * *
A Walk for Black Wellness is set for 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19 at Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro.
Black people are 2.5% more likely to die from diabetes than whites in North Carolina. Learn about health care disparities and how trail walking can benefit a person’s overall wellness.
Attendees should meet the group near the entrance of the branch. There will be snacks and trail and safety information before the walk.
To register, email Melanie.Buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov.
