Health Happenings

There's a lot of uncertainty at this point in the season about when, exactly, to dig up potatoes. The usual markers of maturity like size, color or scent aren't relevant with the potato. You don't want to dig them up too early or you'll get a measly crop. Too late and you risk having them sprout, rot or get frost damage. The best clue on when to start digging comes from the leaves of the above-ground portion of the potato plant. Stop watering when at least half the leaves have yellowed. This will typically occur 60 to 120 days from planting, depending on potato variety and weather. About two weeks later the potatoes should be ready to harvest.