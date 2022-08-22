Health Happenings

JDRF has announced its fall virtual TypeOneNation summits, all set for 6 to 7 p.m.:
- Sept. 8: Exercise and Type 1 diabetes
- Oct. 6: Improving lives research update and Type 1 diabetes product showcase sessions
- Nov. 3: Nutrition and Type 1 diabetes
- Dec. 1: Motivational moments with Type 1 diabetes community members
To register for a summit, visit www.jdrf.org/community/typeonenationsummits.
JDRF funds Type 1 diabetes research, provides an array of community and activist services to the T1D population, and actively advocates for regulation favorable to medical research and approval of treatment modalities.
* * * *
Sanctuary House’s Musical Moods Roaring ‘20s event, in honor of its 20th year providing services to adults with serious mental illness in Guilford County, is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
It will feature the nationally-recognized band Squirrel Nut Zippers and will include hors d’oeuvres, libations, access to fundraising events and more. Period dress is encouraged.
Tickets are $100 through Sept. 19 and $150 thereafter.
The event chairmen are Mike and Katherine Weaver.
For information about sponsorships, email liz@shgso.org.
For tickets, visit https://sanctuaryhouse.ejoinme.org/Tix2022.
* * * *
In partnership with the Greensboro LGBTQ+ Older Adults Group and sponsored by AARP, Creative Aging Network-NC is reaching out to adult LGBTQ+ artists in the Triad to participate in a group exhibition on its campus at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
The nonprofit welcomes 2-D and 3-D visual and heritage art of any size. The art must be ready to hang or display. Register at https://form.jotform.com/222014688048153.
Art drop off dates are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 6-8. Artists who cannot deliver during those hours should call 336-303-9963.
An opening reception will be 5-8 p.m. Sept. 16 at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. The exhibition will be on view until Sept. 23.
* * * *
Well-Spring Solutions is offering a five-week series for dementia caregivers:
- Documentary and Discussion: 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 7, The Memory Care Center, 2701 Henry St., Greensboro. Screening of “Complaints of a Dutiful Daughter” followed by a brief discussion.
- Brain Fitness Fun Night: 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 13, The Memory Care Center.
- A Caregiver’s Toolkit: 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 20, The Memory Care Center. Learn about establishing a routine, communicating clearly, adapting activities of daily living and redirecting with meaningful activity.
- Laughter Yoga: 1 p.m. Sept. 22, Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro.
- Taking Care of You: 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 29, The Memory Care Center. Tools for relaxation and mindfulness.
- Author Susan Miller: 7 p.m. Oct. 6, First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Miller, the author of “My Life Rearranged: Musings of an Alzheimer Caregiver,” will discuss being a caregiver for a loved one with dementia.
A $20 registration fee (non-refundable) is required to attend one or all of the programs.
To register, visit www.well-springsolutions.org/fallseries.
At each event, participants will be entered into a drawing to have lunch with Miller on Oct. 6.
Prior arrangements are required for those who need respite care for their loved one during an event.
Call 336-545-4245 or email JKolada@well-spring.org.
