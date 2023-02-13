The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will offer Menopause 101 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16.

Cheri Timmons, a midlife coach and yoga teacher, will talk about the stages of menopause, the 30+ possible symptoms and changes women can experience and their current mindset and feelings about perimenopause and menopause.

Registration is required; call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org with your name, phone number and title of workshop.

* * * *

For the fifth year in a row, Orangetheory Fitness is partnering with the American Heart Association to promote Heart Health Month all throughout February. Heart pumping 90-minute classes will be held throughout the United States and $25 will be donated to the American Heart Association for each class sign up.

Local classes include:

6:30 a.m. Feb. 18, 367 Lower Mall Drive, Winston-Salem. 336-701-5587.

10:30 a.m. Feb. 18, 5710 Gate City Boulevard Suites Suite T, Greensboro. 336-663-1056.

1 p.m. Feb. 19, 1410 Westover Terrace, Suite 100 B, Greensboro. 336-346-2977.

Orangetheory’s heart-based interval training is a personalized workout that guides individuals through various heart rate zones to maximize health benefits. The goal is to spend 12 minutes or more throughout the workout with an elevated heart rate in the “Orange Zone” to reap benefits such as boosted metabolism and burning more fat and calories.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective, in partnership with The Links (Greensboro Chapter) will present the free webinar, The Power of Knowing: Women’s Heart Health, from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 24 on Zoom.

Panelists include Dr. Tiffany C. Randolph, non-invasive cardiologist at Cone Health and Pat Stramoski, clinical nurse educator at Cone Health.

Participants will learn about women’s heart health risk factors, how prevention and lifestyle changes can improve women’s heart health and about resources for education and care.

Register for the webinar at tinyurl.com/b4jkdxdd. Webinar ID: 841 9212 3630. Join via phone call: 312-626-6799.

The webinar will stream on demand at authoracare.org/knowing after airing.

To learn more, or to register for a webinar, visit www.authoracare.org/knowing.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective, in conjunction with Senior Resources of Guilford and Oak Grove AME Zion Church, will present a Women’s Heart Health Seminar: Stronger Together from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25, at 300 Lawrence St. in Greensboro.

Martha Jumpiere, a WomenHeart Champion with Cone Health, will serve as speaker. Jumpiere is a nationally recognized speaker and educator. She will share her own story of surviving and thriving following a congestive heart failure diagnosis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 6 million people in the United States are affected by congestive heart failure.

Resources on health and wellness, survivor testimonies, heart-healthy recipes, door prizes and refreshments will be offered.

This is a free event, but reservations are requested. To reserve a spot, email April Herring at April.Herring@authoracare.org or call 336-375-2357.

* * * *

Dr. Shannon Dowler, a practicing expert on STDs, chief medical officer of North Carolina Medicaid and author of “Never Too Late: Your Guide to Safer Sex after 60,” will be at Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, at 6 p.m. March 2.

Greensboro is in the top 12 of cities with the highest STD rates. Also, STD rates in seniors have doubled in the past five years.

According to the AARP website, nearly 60% of single women ages 58 to 93 did not use a condom the last time they had sex. Also, 91% of men over 50 didn’t use a condom during sex with a casual acquaintance.