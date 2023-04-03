Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will offer the virtual workshop, Energy and Fatigue in Menopause, from noon to 1 p.m. April 6.

Participants will learn how to stop the "daily drain on their midlife brains and bodies by harnessing their top three power sources and plugging up their energy leaks."

Planned topics include the common causes of fatigue in perimenopause and menopause, energy leaks, power sources in midlife and natural solutions.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/mr49yjdu.

Also, the center's Moving Beyond: Sexual Violence Support Group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. April 4 at the center.

The group is open to women 18 and older and the Family Service of the Piedmont leads.

Participants learn new skills and behaviors that will help them continue to overcome lingering effects of sexual trauma.

To register, email communityoutreach@fspcares.org.

The center offers a wide variety of community education workshops each month. For information, visit womenscentergso.org.

* * * *

National Healthcare Decisions Day is recognized each year on April 16 – the day after the date traditionally known as tax day – as a way to engage the American public in conversations that encourage people to think about their own personal wishes for their health care, particularly at the end of life, with the goal of getting people to plan ahead, document those plans and let loved ones know their wishes.

Some topics to consider include:

Whom do you trust to make medical decisions on your behalf?

How do you feel about feeding tubes, life support and other artificial life-saving devices?

Is there any type of medical care you would never want?

If you were permanently disabled or incapacitated, what things would contribute or take away from your “quality of life?”

What are your thoughts on nursing home vs. in-home healthcare?

How would you like your family to pay for the care you may need if co-pays become excessive or insurance does not cover your treatment?

* * * *

Greensboro's Central Library will host a Sensory Storytime for Adults with Special Needs from 1 to 2 p.m. April 13 at 219 N. Church St.

Sensory Storytime encourages adults of all ages and abilities to engage with literacy through books, storytelling, songs and rhymes to stimulate the senses.

This program is specifically designed for adults with autism spectrum disorders, neuro-diversity and their caregivers. Individuals, families and adult day care groups are encouraged to attend. Seating is limited; registration is encouraged.

To register, call 336-335-5430 or email antuan.hawkins@greensboro-nc.gov.

* * * *

Superheroes of all ages suited up on High Point University’s campus on March 26 for the 10th annual Shamrock Superhero Dash to support services for the victims of child abuse. The 5K run/walk and 1K fun run event was co-hosted by Kappa Delta sorority and the Guild of Family Service of the Piedmont.

The race was part of an ongoing campaign to raise funds and awareness for Family Service of the Piedmont’s programs and services for child victims of abuse, including domestic violence shelters, children’s advocacy centers, individual and family counseling and in-home therapy. In total, the sorority raised nearly $2,000 for the Guild of Family Service of the Piedmont.

Participants were encouraged to dress up in superhero attire to run the course that veered throughout HPU’s campus. Members of Kappa Delta sorority were scattered across the course cheering on participants.

The event also featured activities and attractions, including superhero Hawaiian shaved ice, face painting, a photo booth and more.