Health Happenings

AuthoraCare Collective will present the free virtual Power of Knowing webinar “Healing at the Holidays: Practical Guidance for Grieving Adults & Families During the Holiday Season” from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 1 on Zoom.

Participants will learn how grief can affect families during the holiday season and how children and teens across all developmental stages may experience grief this time of year. Participants will also learn about support for adults, teens and children and about opportunities to honor loved ones who have died or have serious illnesses.

To register for the webinar, visit tinyurl.com/5bm92jp8. The webinar ID is 859 9709 2247. Or join via phone, by calling 312-626-6799.

The webinar will stream on demand at www.authoracare.org/knowing.

* * * *

Sara Cogswell of Gallery West has curated a selection of contemporary art jewelry made by 16 craft jewelers from Guilford County.

An art jewelry holiday sale and fundraiser composed of her selections will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1, noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at Hirsch Wellness Network, 1250 Revolution Mill Drive, Suite 130 in Greensboro.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the network which offers monthly classes at no charge to cancer survivors and caregivers.

For information, call 336-209-0259. Also, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes to see the class offerings for December.

* * * *

Alternative Resources of the Triad is holding a Cans for a Claus fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Biltmore Greensboro Hotel, 111 W. Washington St.

The fundraiser benefits Triad Health Project’s food pantry. Those who bring five nonperishable food items or $5 per person may have their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Donors must bring their own camera or phone to take pictures.

THP offers case management, Higher Ground Day Center, food pantry, education and prevention outreach, and HIV testing.

* * * *

The African American Initiative of United Way of Greater High Point will host a Critical Conversation Virtual Forum at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 via Zoom.

The focus will be on the state of infant mortality in Guilford County. Jean Workman from Every Baby Guilford will be the speaker for the event. Natalie Wilson from Fox 8 will host.

To attend, contact Latoya Bullock, vice president of Community Impact at United Way of Greater High Point, at latoya.bullock@unitedwayhp.org.

* * * *

JDRF, a global Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, praises the decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve Provention Bio’s Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv).

Tzield is the first disease-modifying therapy available to delay clinical Type 1 diabetes in people at risk of developing the disease. Studies have shown Tzield can delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes for about two years.

By delaying the onset of Type 1 diabetes, Tzield will allow those with biomarkers to postpone the disease burden and reduce the risks of eye, kidney, nerve and heart disease — complications frequently associated with Type 1 diabetes. Tzield’s approval can mean additional years without the emotional weight of blood-sugar monitoring and insulin administration. It also gives families time to prepare for a future diagnosis.

Dr. Kevan Herold from Yale School of Medicine is one of the clinical investigators who began this research. “The story with the clinical use of teplizumab began with a JDRF grant to support a trial in patients with new onset Type 1 diabetes more than two decades ago,” said Dr. Herold. “The success of this initial study planted a seed that led to further studies and support from the National Institutes of Health.”

This decision also highlights the importance of screening. Those who get screened for Type 1 diabetes can learn about the risk for developing Type 1 diabetes and see what their therapeutic options are.

Learn more at tinyurl.com/2jmssa9m.