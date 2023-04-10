Well-Spring Solutions is offering the following programming for caregivers:

Healthcare Decisions Day and You: 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 18, Cone Health MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge, Multi-Purpose Room, 3518 Drawbridge Parkway, Greensboro.

Painting a Cottage Garden with Lia: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 20, Creative Aging Network-NC, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 20-May 26, The Memory Care Center, 2701 Henry St., Greensboro. Six-week educational series designed to provide family caregivers with practical tools to care for themselves while caring for a loved one.

Register at tinyurl.com/yt5m9zrz or contact Jodi at jkolada@well-spring.org or 336-545-4245.

Let Jodi know if respite care is needed for a loved one during these times.

The nonprofit offers caregiver support groups as well: 12:30-2 p.m. April 10, Temple Emanuel Board Room, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro and 6-7:30 p.m. April 25, The Memory Care Center, 2701 Henry St., Greensboro.

Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina has been chosen to participate in a special charitable giving campaign, sponsored and funded by Target.

Now through Dec. 31, vote for the nonprofit through the Target Circle program to help determine how Target’s donation will be divided. Find out more about Target Circle at www.target.com/circle.

The Greensboro Mountain Bike Experience is offering free mountain-biking lessons from 6 to 8 p.m. April 19 and 26 and May 3 and 10, at Lake Higgins. Beginners are welcome. This program is free but registration is required at tinyurl.com/5x55mfed.

The experience is a unique opportunity for riders of any skill level to learn the fun sport of mountain biking. Bikes are provided or participants may bring their own. Bring a helmet, water bottle and bike gloves if you have them.

For information, contact Outdoor Education Coordinator Lauren Elledge at lauren.elledge@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2481.

Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s adaptive and inclusive recreation unit, in partnership with iCan Shine, will host iCan Swim for people with disabilities ages 3 and older from June 19-23 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The cost is $175. Register at icanshine.org/ican-swim-greensboro-nc.

The iCan Swim program teaches people with disabilities how to swim through one-on-one instruction with the assistance of volunteers. The lessons are adapted to each person’s abilities. Lessons last 45 to 60 minutes each day and a caregiver must accompany the participant. Swimmers are grouped by age.

For information about participating in this or other iCan Shine programs or to volunteer, visit icanshine.org or contact icanswimgreensboro@gmail.com.

Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina’s 2023 Kentucky Derby Classic is set for May 6 at Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield. Registration opens at 3 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on April 1.

The afternoon will include live auctions, raffles, inspiring stories from local wish families and more.

Guests can also look forward to enjoying refreshments, dinner, and drinks (Mint Julep station); live music; wine and spirit pull; sportsbook betting; hat contest; photo booth; and more. The 149th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs will also be streaming live.

For information, visit www.kentuckyderbyclassic.org.