Health Happenings

This spring, Relay for Life of the Triad is bringing its cancer-fighting event to Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive in Archdale. The event is set for 6 to 10 p.m. May 13.

Last year, Relay For Life of Guilford, Randolph, Davidson, Davie and Forsyth Counties combined forces to create a Triad-wide event. The new location will be a more centralized meeting place for the dozens of teams across the region.

Relay for Life is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

Triad residents are encouraged to create relay teams with family members, friends, companies, organizations, etc. On the day of the event, teams will host a campsite where they can raise money by doing anything from selling meals to hosting games. Relay For Life of the Triad’s theme this year is “Give Cancer The Boot.” Teams will be decorating their campsite based on a country western theme. There will be entertainment, food, activities for children and more.

To register as a survivor, form a team or purchase a luminaria bag, go to www.relayforlife.org/triadnc.

* * * *

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the YMCA of Greensboro, will offer free yoga classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays from May 17-June 21, at the wedding gazebo in the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden at 1105 Hobbs Road in Greensboro.

This class is appropriate for all skill levels. No registration is required, but participants must bring their own mat.

For information, call 336-373-2964.

* * * *

Creative Aging Network-NC has several events planned for this month:

Celebrate Us: 3-6 p.m. May 14, Twist Lounge, 435 Dolley Madison, Greensboro. Fun and games, food and drink. Hosted by Brenda the Drag Queen. With LGBTQ+ Older Adults Social Group. Register. https://form.jotform.com/220896630669165.

Healing through Music with Zoe & Cloyd: 1 p.m. May 19, Zoom. tinyurl.com/4pvt8uyx.

Gourd Bird Feeders: 10 a.m.-noon May 18, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Register. $25. https://form.jotform.com/221024706211136.

For the Betterment of Humankind: 1-2 p.m. May 18, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Dianne Person, director of Elon University’s Anatomical Gift Program, will talk about willed body donation. https://form.jotform.com/220824708196157.

Sowing Seeds Rodeo: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 21, Revolution Mill, 900 Revolution Mill Drive, Greensboro. Food truck fare, flower market, music, truck touch for children, balloon artists, fitness demonstrations. https://mustardseedclinic.org/.

For information, visit www.can-nc.org or call 336-303-9963.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network’s 13th annual Lunafest Film Festival is set for May 26. The preshow starts at 7:30 p.m. with the films, which are short films by, for and about women, at 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.

The festival will be in-person at The Yard at Revolution Mill, Textile Drive in Greensboro, and online.

For information, call 336-373-7014.

Also, the nonprofit will offer multiple healing arts programs in May and June that are free to those with cancer, cancer survivors, caregivers and medical providers.

For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required.

For information, email admin@hirschcenter.org or call 336-209-0259.

* * * *

JDRF Piedmont Triad One Walk and T1D Day is set for Oct. 29 at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.

Walk registration is open at tinyurl.com/2p8f932e.

Programs begin at 9 and 11 a.m. with optional activities, research updates, advocacy updates, games and more.

For information, call 845-323-7470.

