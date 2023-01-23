Health Happenings

The Kellin Foundation in Greensboro offers a variety of free Wellness Academy classes this winter that focus on building self esteem, wellness recovery action plans, seasonal depression and how food and mood affect each other.

The nonprofit also offers a variety of peer support groups that meet weekly both in-person and online. Their support groups are an opportunity for people who have experienced struggles due to mental health, substance use, domestic violence and more to come together and share experiences and encourage one another in their recovery journey. The support groups are open to everyone.

The nonprofit is an organization that strengthens resilience among children, families, adults and communities through trauma-informed behavioral health services focused on prevention, treatment and healing.

For information, visit www.kellinfoundation.org or call 336-429-5600.

The application deadline for the Kellin Foundation’s Amanda Ireland Ward Scholarship is Feb. 17.

The $1,000 scholarship is open to Guilford County graduating seniors who exude a spirit of service to others, a value in caring for and connecting with all people and leadership inside and outside the classroom as illustrated through a written essay, demonstrated academic achievements, and mentor, teacher and/or coach recommendations.

To apply, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/amanda-ireland-ward-scholarship.

Registration for the 2023 JDRF Ride season has opened.

JDRF Ride is for all cyclists—beginner or experienced—who share a commitment to JDRF’s mission to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat Type 1 Diabetes and its complications.

This year, at five U.S. destinations and in personal communities across the country, the JDRF Ride family will come together and raise $8 million for Type 1 Diabetes research.

Weekend experiences include: Burlington, Vt., July 27-30; La Crosse, Wis., Aug. 10-13; Grand Rapids, Mich., Sept. 7-10; Death Valley, Calif., Oct. 12-15; and Amelia Island, Fla., Nov. 30-Dec. 3.

JDRF My Ride runs through Nov. 30 and allows people to participate in their own way: Indoors on a trainer, outdoors on their bike, with friends or at an event near them. Participants choose their course and set their own goals. Throughout the season, JDRF will provide opportunities to connect with others in the community through pop-up fitness and fundraising challenges as well as organized cycling and Type 1 Diabetes related forums and opportunities to celebrate their accomplishments. With no registration fee or fundraising minimum, community members may join JDRF My Ride at any time.

For information, call 888-533-9255, email ride@jdrf.org or visit tinyurl.com/5hfjwh3h.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a public health agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, says that it applauds provisions included in the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act (P.L. 117-328) that will significantly expand access to medication for opioid use disorder. The act, signed into law by President Biden on Dec. 29, 2022, amended the Controlled Substances Act to eliminate the requirement for qualified practitioners to first obtain a special waiver to prescribe medications such as buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid use disorder. This ends a decades-long requirement, originally put in place through the Drug Abuse Treatment Act of 2000. With the new law, the patient limits associated with this special waiver also no longer apply.

The removal of the federal requirement for practitioners to obtain a waiver will make it easier for qualified practitioners to prescribe buprenorphine.

SAMHSA is committed to addressing the overdose epidemic through the provision of person-centered and evidence-based care. With the elimination of the special waiver, SAMHSA strongly encourages all eligible practitioners, as permissible under state law, to screen each patient for OUD and offer access to buprenorphine.

Additionally, all persons who obtain or renew a controlled substances license from the Drug Enforcement Administration will be required to receive eight hours of training on substance use disorder, with certain exceptions.

SAMHSA’s 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 9.2 million people ages 12 and older misused opioids in the past year. Overdose deaths remain a leading cause of injury-related death in the United States.

For information, call 800-662-4357 or visit findtreatment.gov.

Those in crisis may call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.