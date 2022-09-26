Health Happenings

AuthoraCare Collective will present the latest free Power of Knowing webinar, Life Tools for People Living with Dementia and Their Care Partners, from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on Zoom.

Understanding comes from knowing and the diagnosis of dementia impacts both the person living with dementia and their care partners. This webinar will explore available care, interventions and resources that are available and how to access them.

Register for the webinar at https://authoracare.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mOugVlv-SQGaGumw5kNmyw. The webinar ID is 849 1603 8050.

You can also join via phone, by calling 312-626-6799.

The webinar will stream on demand at authoracare.org/knowing after airing.

To learn more, or to register for a webinar, visit www.authoracare.org/knowing.

* * * *

The public can now schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 bivalent booster shot through Cone Health. The system began offering the vaccine Sept. 19.

The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants are responsible for most of the COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Bivalent booster vaccines target both the original strain of COVID-19 and the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron strains.

The CDC and Federal Drug Administration have authorized bivalent booster vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. The Moderna vaccine is available to people ages 18 and older who received a primary or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized for people ages 12 and older who received a primary or booster dose at least two months ago.

Cone Health will offer bivalent booster vaccines at the following pharmacies:

Cone Health Community Pharmacy at MedCenter Greensboro, 3518 Drawbridge Parkway, Suite 130, Greensboro.

Outpatient Pharmacy at MedCenter High Point, 2630 Willard Dairy Road, High Point.

Outpatient Pharmacy at Alamance Regional, 1238 Huffman Mill Road, Burlington.

Cone Health began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster Sept. 19. The Moderna booster is coming soon. To schedule an appointment or to find more information, visit conehealth.com/vaccine. The community can also call 336-890-1188, weekdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

* * * *

Randolph County Government will sponsor its 13th annual blood drive to support the military from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the National Guard Armory, 1430 S. Fayetteville St. in Asheboro.

The Armed Services Blood Program is the official U.S. military blood program.

To make an appointment, call 336-318-6340, email amanda.varner@randolphcountync.gov or visit www.militarydonor.com. The sponsor code is ASHE.

To learn more about the Armed Services Blood Program, visit www.militaryblood.dod.mil.

* * * *

Creative Aging Network-NC is offering a classes for aging adults at its Greensboro campus this fall. CAN-NC uses creativity as a means to teach new skills, reduce stress, build social connections and improve overall well-being. They are offering classes in movement, chair yoga, painting, printmaking, wood burning and more.

Thanks to grants from the Harris and Frances Block Foundation, N.C. Cooperative Extension and sponsorship from HealthTeam Advantage, CAN-NC is able to offer some free and reduced rate classes to ensure those with limited income have no barrier to participation. Registration is required and donations are always appreciated. To learn more, visit https://can-nc.org/classes

For information, email lia@can-nc.org or call 336-303-9963.

* * * *

As part of an American Heart Association grant, Out of the Garden Project will be offering a class on using the InstaPot for healthful eating and meal preparation Oct. 4-Nov. 16 at Triad Goodwill.

The 14 individuals who signed up for this classes will receive an InstaPot, instruction on how to use it, weekly recipes with ingredients and nutrition discussion.

UNCG School of Human Services will be assisting in class success.