Health Happenings

Hirsch Wellness Network in Greensboro has 32 classes scheduled for January that are free to cancer survivors and caregivers.

Highlights include: Sound Journey with Sound Healer Alexander Tuttle; Sakiori — The Japanese Art of Rag Weaving with Textile Designer Jacqui Mehring; Truth? Beauty? Courage? A Thinking and Writing class with Author and Writer Molly Haile; Mixed Media using Watercolors and Sharpies with Artist Mavis Liggett and Huna Basics for Anxiety with Reiki Master and Breathworks Coach Bev Vaughn. The network also offers weekly Taiji-Qigong, Chair Qigong, yoga and meditation classes.

For information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes or call 336-209-0259.

DexCom has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the next-generation Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for people with all types of diabetes who are ages 2 and older. The company plans to make G7 available for purchase in the U.S. early in 2023.

In developing G7, Dexcom made several changes to key features of its CGM. These features include: Smaller size, shorter warm-up time, more accurate glucose readings, sensor and transmitter combined into one disposable device, more flexibility to customize alerts and temporarily silence alarms and an updated mobile app for iOS and Android users.

G7 also maintains some of the key features from G6, including: No finger-stick calibration, 10-day lifespan, connectivity with iOS and Android smartphones and many automated insulin delivery systems.

Also, consistent with the G6, glucose data from the G7 can be used to make treatment decisions and adjust insulin dosing.

Creative Aging Network-NC is offering two painting classes for adults starting in January 2023:

Building an Acrylic Painting Practice with Jennifer Donley: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10-March 28, CAN-NC campus, 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro. $25 per class or $90/month (includes all supplies and instruction). Register at tinyurl.com/ 3tthx48c.

Watercolor Mixed Media Series with Mavis Liggett: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10-Feb. 28, Trotter Active Adult Center, 3906 Betula St., Greensboro. $15 per class or $50 per four-class series. (This program is offered at a reduced rate thanks to sponsorship from HealthTeam Advantage.) Session 1 is in January; session 2 is in February. Register at tinyurl.com/3tthx48c.

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Unit offers Big 3 Challenger Basketball and Cheer Jan. 21-March 3 for youth ages 8 and older and adults with disabilities. Register for $10 at www.tinyurl.com/ChallengerBall2023.

Big 3 is designed for youth and adults with disabilities to build skills and knowledge of basketball and cheerleading. This program is offered in partnership with the ARC of Greensboro and the Kernersville and High Point Parks and Recreation departments.

Practices are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Saturdays Jan. 21, Jan. 28 and Feb. 11 at the Smith Active Adult Center, 2401 Fairview St. Tournaments will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 in Kernersville, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 18 in High Point.

For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/AIR. Also, contact Greensboro Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Program Coordinator Sharon Williams at Sharon.williams@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2954.