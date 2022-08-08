Health Happenings

Cone Health is celebrating a milestone Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run with a special addition to its fleet of CareLink ambulances.

Dubbed “PinkLink,” a freshly wrapped CareLink ambulance has traded in its standard teal and navy color scheme for a pink decal commemorating the 30th Women’s Only 5K.

The ambulance underwent its four-day transformation at The Decal Source in McLeansville, thanks to the handy work of Nick Cheney, owner of NoMad Graphics.

“PinkLink” is back on the road to bring attention to the Women’s Only race, raise breast cancer awareness and send a message to the community.

The 30th Anniversary Women’s Only 5K Walk & Run is set for Oct. 1. Proceeds from the event provide local women with screening mammograms and help meet expenses associated with breast cancer treatment.

Women can register for the Women’s Only at womensonly5k.com.

* * * *

In honor of Women’s Equality Day, the Commission on the Status of Women will host its annual special breakfast program, “Equity in Women’s Health Care: Identifying and Removing the Barriers for Equal Access,” from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at the Terrace at Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

Cone Health Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mary Jo Cagle will be the keynote speaker. Cagle, an obstetrician-gynecologist, was the first woman and the first physician to lead the Cone Health system.

The cost is $25 per person or $200 per table. Space is limited.

For tickets, contact Jodie Stanley at jodie.stanley@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-412-5748. RSVP by Aug. 22 to attend. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face mask.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network’s 14th annual Art Lives Here Silent Art Auction begins with live bidding at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 and a livestreaming event at 7 p.m. Oct. 1.

This year the nonprofit will offer new ways to promote the donating artists — including an online bid platform with links to artist websites, opportunities for artist interviews broadcast on social media and a 13-day gallery exhibition of all donated works including in-person meet-and-greets with Hirsch supporters and art collectors at Gallery 1250 at Revolution Mill in Greensboro.

Community members are encouraged to donate their artwork or the original works from their personal art collection.

To donate artwork, send an email to admin@hirschcenter.org. Art donation drop off times are 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10-14.

Admission is free to this virtual event. For information and to register, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.

This month, the nonprofit is offering 32 healing arts programs free of charge for cancer survivors, caregivers and medical providers. New programs are added throughout the month.

Visit HirschWellnessNetwork.org for information.

* * * *

The Kellin Foundation will host its annual Journey to Brave event from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro with emcee Tanya Rivera and a live performance by the folk rock band Gypsy Danger.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Donate now at www.kellinfoundation.org/journey-to-brave.

The event celebrates this year’s merger of the foundation and Mental Health Greensboro. Proceeds will help the foundation provide free mental health and substance use services to more than 13,000 people in the local community annually.

Businesses, individuals and nonprofits that wish to support this mission may become event sponsors. Restaurants, bars and coffee shops may become an event Brave Partner by designating a specialty menu item and donating a portion of the sales.

For information about sponsorship or the partner program, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/journey-to-brave.

* * * *

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Western North Carolina has announced Blaze Your Own Trail, a virtual endurance program benefitting the nonprofit.

Participants are encouraged to hike, walk, run, bike, swim and move their way toward a cumulative goal of 28.3 miles, the same distance hiked in a single day during the in‐person Trailblaze Challenge.

Anyone can start to Blaze Your Own Trail with a $50 registration fee. Participants will also get access to a personalized webpage where they can fundraise for the cause.

Visit trailblazeyourway.org to get started.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/7n3f6wsj.