PACE of the Triad’s Community Resource Day and Open House is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at 1471 E. Cone Blvd. in Greensboro.

There will be free health screenings, community resources, music, food and wellness vendors.

Tours will be offered and visitors will learn how PACE of the Triad helps adults, ages 55 and older.

RSVP by May 1 to receive a free goody bag; call 336-550-4046 or email info@pacetriad.org.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support and Counseling Center will hold two two-hour, in-person expressive arts workshops for adults.

Celebrating Our Mothers: An Expressive Arts Workshop for Adults will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 4 at AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, and from 1 to 3 p.m. May 9 at AuthoraCare Collective, 914 Chapel Hill Road in Burlington.

The workshops are an opportunity for people to come together and:

Share memories of their mothers.

Honor them for the gifts they gave.

Embrace their continued presence.

Enhance continuing bonds by using expressive arts.

Registration is required for both programs. To register, call 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org. Deadline to register is April 27.

* * * *

A Spring Forward Jewelry and Craft Fundraiser is set for 2 to 7 p.m. May 4, from noon to 6 p.m. May 5 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at Gallery 1250, Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro.

Sara Cogswell of Gallery West is back with curated and new selections of contemporary art jewelry.

Browse pieces from artists across the country, including the whimsical creations of Michelle Folkman.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Hirsch Wellness Network.

* * * *

Kellin Foundation will offer Teens Gotta Talk this summer from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, July 15-Aug. 31 both online and in-person at the foundation.

The series will help teens cope with anxiety, depression, stress and will help to boost confidence and self-love.

For information, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/teens-gotta-talk-summer-2023.

Also, the Kellin Kids! Pinwheels of Hope Palooza is set for 1 to 3 p.m. April 29 at Country Park’s Picnic Shelter 1 at 3905 Nathanael Green Drive in Greensboro.

There will be refreshments, crafting, face painting, the planting of pinwheels and more.

The event, held in conjunction with the Junior League of Greensboro, is for children in kindergarten through fifth-grades.

Participants should bring two nonperishable food items to donate to the Backpack Beginnings Food Market.

* * * *

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Triad is set for May 12 at the Creekside Park Baseball Field in Archdale.

Relay For Life of the Triad will open at 6 p.m. Survivors and caregivers will start off the walk with a special lap, to be followed by registered teams and participants. To help plan and to order a survivor shirt, register for the event at www.relayforlife.org/triadnc. Shirts will be shipped directly to survivors.

There will be cake walks, family-friendly activities and fun throughout the evening. The luminaria ceremony will be held at 9 p.m.

Luminarias can be purchased at www.relayforlife.org/triadnc or at the event.

Donations may be made at www.relayforlife.org/triadnc.

To become a sponsor, contact Leah Schomaker at leah.schomaker@cancer.org or 336-575-6325.

* * * *

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Safe Kids Randolph County collected 44 pounds of prescription medications during a recent Prescription Drug Take Back Day.