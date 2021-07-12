Health Happenings

Celia Phelps United Methodist Church and Mount Tabor United Methodist Church are organizing COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Thursday, July 15, and Aug. 12.
The clinics will be from 2 to 7 p.m. at 3709 Groometown Road in Greensboro.
Walk-ins are welcome; no appointment is needed.
For vaccine information, call Cone Health at 336-482-7681.
* * * *
The Hirsch Wellness Network will offer 29 healing arts programs free of charge to cancer survivors and caregivers this month.
Highlights include:
Introduction to Mindfulness Meditation: 7:15-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 14-Aug. 28. Online. Registerat tinyurl.com/wurr6kdu.
Reiki Meditation: 6-7 p.m. July 20. Join Dr. Bev Vaughn for this online guided Holy Fire III Reiki meditation designed to enhance physical, emotional and spiritual well-being. Register at tinyurl.com/6b6bfckj.
Yoga for Healthy Feet: 6-7 p.m. July 29. Join Terry Brown of Triad Yoga Institute for this online workshop and learn valuable yoga exercises to keep your ankles and feet flexible and strong. Register at tinyurl.com/tt5m27xe.
Hirsch will continue its partnership with Club Fitness and resume in-person group aquatic movement programs from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Oak Branch location. Registration is required.
Finally, the nonprofit’s The Art Lives Here Silent Art Auction is set for Sept. 25-Oct. 2. To make a donation, call 336-209-0259 or email Admin@hirschcenter.org.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro is offering several free Wellness Academy classes that begin this month. The classes are designed to help people recognize strengths within themselves and will give participants the tools to use those strengths to better their daily journey with their mental health.
An orientation is required to attend. To schedule an orientation, email info@mhag.org or call 336-373-1402.
To see the in-person and online classes, which range from grief and loss to codependency to anger management, visit www.mhag.org/calendars.
The nonprofit offers a variety of online and in-person support groups, help with recovery, emotional wellness and life after COVID-19.
To see the offerings, visit tinyurl.com/4dw9njcs.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro is offering two online Provider Academy workshops this month:
Benefits and Concerns of Medical Marijuana: 3 p.m. today, July 12. With Sage Chioma, Alcohol & Drugs Services of Guilford. tinyurl.com/bjwtprt9.
A Glimpse into the Adolescent Mind: 3 p.m. July 26. With Jessica McCulley of the Ringer Center. tinyurl.com/3e7enheu.
Provider Academy is an opportunity for all behavioral health and substance abuse providers and peer support specialists to gain current information about mental health trends. Persons attending the workshop are able to receive continuing education credit hours.
For information, call call 336-373-1402.
* * * *
Out of the Garden Project’s second fundraising concert is set for 6 p.m. July 29 at The Church on 68, 300 N.C. 68 South in Greensboro.
The event will feature a meal and two performers — local artist David Lin and a second set by saxophonist Chad Eby. It is an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of local children and families.
Tickets are $60 and include a meal at tinyurl.com/3hc4kc7s.
* * * *
As hikers take to the trails in North Carolina and Virginia this summer, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is hosting a free 30-minute “Hiking the Blue Ridge Parkway” webinar at 11 a.m. July 13, presented by author Randy Johnson.
Whether people are emerging from the COVID-19 lockdown or just longing for some solitude, trails on the parkway and at neighboring recreation areas are crowded with hikers. Luckily, there are strategies to use and locations along the parkway where trekkers can escape the crowds.
Johnson is author of the Falcon guides “Hiking the Blue Ridge Parkway” and “Best Easy Day Hikes of the Parkway.” He started Grandfather Mountain’s backcountry program in the 1970s, and during the 1980s’ completion of the parkway at Grandfather Mountain, he helped create the trail system in place there today. He’s the task force leader for the Mountains-to-Sea Trail from Grandfather Mountain to Blowing Rock and author of the award-winning book, “Grandfather Mountain: The History and Guide to an Appalachian Icon.”
To register for this Zoom webinar, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.
