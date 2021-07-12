Health Happenings

A Glimpse into the Adolescent Mind: 3 p.m. July 26. With Jessica McCulley of the Ringer Center. tinyurl.com/3e7enheu.

Provider Academy is an opportunity for all behavioral health and substance abuse providers and peer support specialists to gain current information about mental health trends. Persons attending the workshop are able to receive continuing education credit hours.

For information, call call 336-373-1402.

* * * *

Out of the Garden Project’s second fundraising concert is set for 6 p.m. July 29 at The Church on 68, 300 N.C. 68 South in Greensboro.

The event will feature a meal and two performers — local artist David Lin and a second set by saxophonist Chad Eby. It is an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of local children and families.

Tickets are $60 and include a meal at tinyurl.com/3hc4kc7s.

* * * *

As hikers take to the trails in North Carolina and Virginia this summer, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is hosting a free 30-minute “Hiking the Blue Ridge Parkway” webinar at 11 a.m. July 13, presented by author Randy Johnson.