Health Happenings

Hirsch Wellness Network offers multiple healing arts programs in March and April that are free of charge to those with cancer, cancer survivors, caregivers and medical providers.

Highlights for April include “Introduction to Playwriting” with teaching artist, director and performer Hayley Greenstreet; a paper quilling workshop, “Quilling the Beauty of Springtime,” with Mavis Liggett; and “IRest Yoga Nidra” session with yoga instructor Terry Brown. The nonprofit will also welcome back mindfulness meditation instructor Ash Poirier for her twice monthly sessions, “Awakened Heart, Awakened Mind.”

For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required.

For information, email admin@hirschcenter.org or call 336-209-0259.

* * * *

World Autism Awareness Day, established in 2008 by the United Nations, is an international observance to make people mindful of this complex, lifelong developmental disability, which typically appears in early childhood. Celebrate the rights of individuals with autism at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road in Greensboro.

The celebration includes an afternoon with sensory activities for the entire family including an interactive story time, a bubble disco and a community art mural everyone can help to complete. Meet representatives from local organizations and city of Greensboro departments to learn about resources available to families. Also, enjoy a fire truck display from the Greensboro Fire Department.

The theme of this year’s event is “favorite characters,” with crafts and activities featuring Elmo, Pete the Cat, Paw Patrol and others. Participants are welcome to wear something with a favorite character.

For information, call 336-373-2015.

* * * *

The Creative Aging Network-NC will offer an Egg Gourd Easter Eggs class from 10 a.m. to noon April 13. The class is in-person at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

Participants will draw and burn the eggs.

The cost is $25 per person.

To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/220724372786158.

For information, call 336-303-9963 or visit www.can-nc.org.

* * * *

March is Sleep Awareness Month, and being in the bedding industry, Culp is emphasizing to its associates the connection between a person’s sleep and overall health.

Culp’s inaugural “Sleep Week” will focus on stress management and ways to better one’s sleep. Associates will learn about many topics, such as the importance of healthy eating to improve sleep, yoga practices, meditation, dream journaling and other relaxation techniques.

* * * *

Mental Health Greensboro provides a series of free workshops for all behavioral health and substance abuse providers and peer support specialists to gain current information about mental health and continuing education credit hours.

These trainings are generally held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month over Zoom.

Healing trauma is the focus of the workshop on April 18.

To learn more about this workshop and future workshops, visit www.mhag.org/provider-academy.

The nonprofit has also resumed nine, in-person classes. Topics range from trauma, loneliness, grief and loss, anxiety, wellness, and more.

For information, visit www.mhag.org/calendars.

* * * *

Cone Health has scaled back its COVID-19 testing and vaccination offerings.

The decision comes as lower COVID-19 case numbers have led to a sharp decrease in demand for both services.

Cone Health will conclude its weekly testing and vaccination clinics at the N.C. A&T Alumni-Foundation Event Center and its testing services at the Greensboro Coliseum’s Piedmont Hall.

Vaccines will still be available at Cone Health pharmacies, outpatient clinics and through Cone Health Mobile Health, which serves homebound patients and those in long-term care facilities. The health system will continue offering community testing at 4810 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

Appointments for both testing and vaccines will still be required. The public can make appointments at conehealth.com/testing, conehealth.com/vaccine, or by calling 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays.

For children ages 5 to 11, several Cone Health-affiliated pediatricians will offer the vaccine to existing patients only. Patients can make appointments by calling their provider.

Children ages 12 and older can make appointments online at conehealth.com/vaccine.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.