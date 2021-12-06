Health Happenings

The Kellin Foundation has announced a two-part, virtual series on adolescent substance use:

Adolescent Substance Use — Part 1: noon Dec. 9, tinyurl.com/2p89f3un.

Adolescent Substance Use — Part 2: noon Jan. 27, tinyurl.com/3a5h6jr9.

The workshops will take place over Zoom. Participants are welcome to attend either workshop or both.

For information, call 336-429-5600.

* * * *

Beginning Dec. 7, the following water utilities will conduct a routine water quality preventative maintenance program: Archdale, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown, Randleman, Reidsville and the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority. This process will involve temporarily using chlorine instead of chloramines to disinfect drinking water.

This switch is important to maintain the safety of drinking water and to optimize the water quality in the distribution systems. The switch will be complete by April 13.