Health Happenings

The Kellin Foundation has announced a two-part, virtual series on adolescent substance use:
Adolescent Substance Use — Part 1: noon Dec. 9, tinyurl.com/2p89f3un.
Adolescent Substance Use — Part 2: noon Jan. 27, tinyurl.com/3a5h6jr9.
The workshops will take place over Zoom. Participants are welcome to attend either workshop or both.
For information, call 336-429-5600.
* * * *
Beginning Dec. 7, the following water utilities will conduct a routine water quality preventative maintenance program: Archdale, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown, Randleman, Reidsville and the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority. This process will involve temporarily using chlorine instead of chloramines to disinfect drinking water.
This switch is important to maintain the safety of drinking water and to optimize the water quality in the distribution systems. The switch will be complete by April 13.
During this time, some users may notice temporary taste or odor differences. This is a normal part of the transition, and the water quality will not be impacted. Both chlorinated and chloraminated water are safe for drinking, cooking and other general uses. Specialized industries such as medical facilities offering kidney dialysis, fish tank and pond owners, and some businesses that use water in their production process should take precautions and make the required adjustments to their current filtration and treatment systems.
For information, call 336-883-3111 or the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791. Also, visit www.highpointnc.gov/waterqualitymaintenance.
* * * *
The Kellin Foundation will offer Seeking Safety from 6:15 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 11-Feb. 15, over Zoom. The free program is suitable for ages 14 to 18. Teens will talk about their stresses, share their experiences and build their coping skills.
Facilitator Emily Wall will use an evidence-based curriculum called Seeking Safety to guide the discussion.
Planned topics include:
Jan. 11: Creating safe spaces and coping skills for success
Jan. 18: How to combat stress and promote healing
Jan. 25: Staying away from substances
Feb. 1: Resiliency skills to cope with stress
Feb. 8: Asking for help and getting what you need
This workshop series is supported by a grant from the OVC Seeds of Hope program 2020-V3-GX-0147.
To register, call 336-429-5600.
* * * *
Cone Health will advance its research in the field of cardio-oncology with the help of the new Chick Dee Cardio-Oncology Program Development Fund.
Cardio-oncology is the study of cardiotoxicity, heart problems caused by chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Heart problems caused by cancer treatments are surprisingly common. Between 5 and 15% of cancer patients will develop heart failure after surviving cancer, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center. Many cancer treatments — such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy — cause heart damage later in life.
To better understand the issue, Cone Health launched the Chick Dee Cardio-Oncology Program Development Fund with a gift from Greensboro residents Chick and Constance Dee.
The fund will support Cone Health’s cardio-oncology research aimed at uncovering better ways to detect, monitor and treat the effects of cardiotoxicity.
The fund will pay physicians for the time they spend conducting cardio-oncology research. It will also be used to enhance care and collaboration between Cone Health’s heart and vascular and oncology services and to develop educational materials for the community.
To contribute to other Cone Health philanthropy opportunities, visit conehealthphilanthropy.org.
* * * *
The JDRF North Carolina Chapter has announced a return to in-person events in the spring.
Galas are planned for Feb. 19 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, April 30 at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte and May 7 at the Angus Barn in Raleigh.
For information, call 704-561-0828 or visit www.jdrf.org/northcarolina.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.