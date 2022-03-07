Health Happenings

Creative Aging Network-NC has announced the following virtual workshops:
Arts for Brain Health Webinar: 10 a.m.-noon March 8. Experts in culture, health and well-being; dementia prevention; creative aging and social prescribing; the vital role of arts and well-being activity in protecting against cognitive decline — from the onset of potential dementia symptoms — with actions for social change. Register at tinyurl.com/ynewn95z.
Spring Arbor Watercolor and Wine: 4:30 p.m. March 9. Watercolor workshop. Materials needed include a flat wash brush (about ¾ inches), watercolor paper, watercolor paint, water container and salt. Register at form.jotform.com/220524294471150.
Cultural Resiliency Among COVID — Poetry Workshop: 3:30 p.m. March 21. Explore how culture has shifted during the pandemic. Participants will access their inner creativity. Register at tinyurl.com/2fdhvxtu.
For information, call 336-303-9936.
* * * *
In honor of National Women and Girls HIV Awareness Day, Guilford County Public Health will be onsite from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 10 at the Women’s Resource Center to provide free HIV and sexually transmitted infections health screenings. The center is at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
Those who get tested will receive free Chick-fil-A meals and other giveaways, while supplies last.
For information, call 336-641-6435 or 336-641-6435 or email jwilson4@guilfordcountync.gov or krhodes@guilfordcountync.gov.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network offers multiple healing arts programs in March and April that are free of charge to those with cancer, cancer survivors, caregivers and medical providers.
Highlights included Creative Play from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 8; Introduction to Digital Photography from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays, March 11, March 25, April 8 and April 22; and Aromatics for Improved Sleep Aromatherapy from 1 to 3 p.m. March 18.
For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required.
For information, email admin@hirschcenter.org or call 336-209-0259.
* * * *
High Point Public Library, in collaboration with Family Service of the Piedmont, will present Bystander Intervention, a free workshop via Zoom from 2 to 3 p.m. March 16.
This virtual discussion will teach participants how to intervene in an emergency situation using the C.A.R.E. method, a collection of practices to help others in uncomfortable and potentially dangerous situations.
For the Zoom link and more information, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.
* * * *
The UNCG Gerontology, Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching Hub (GROWTH) and the Office of Research and Engagement held a brown bag lunch-and-learn event on Feb. 2. Dayna Touron presented, “Multiple Pathways of Cognitive Aging: Motivational and Contextual Influences.”
To view it, visit tinyurl.com/2vtsz4ax.
A networking event is set for 12:30 to 2 p.m. April 21 via Zoom with a possibility of a luncheon at a restaurant near UNCG.
For information, call 336-334-5000.
* * * *
The American Heart Association is working with UnitedHealthcare and Bank of America to improve heart health among the Triad’s most at-risk populations.
Part of these health initiatives include a call for mini-grant applications through March 31 from organizations or community partners working to improve health in Guilford and Forsyth counties.
Community partners are encouraged to apply for mini-grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to support heart healthy policies and environments with a specific focus on health equity and nutrition security.
To apply, visit tinyurl.com/4vhtswzk.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.