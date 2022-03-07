Health Happenings

Those who get tested will receive free Chick-fil-A meals and other giveaways, while supplies last.

For information, call 336-641-6435 or 336-641-6435 or email jwilson4@guilfordcountync.gov or krhodes@guilfordcountync.gov.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network offers multiple healing arts programs in March and April that are free of charge to those with cancer, cancer survivors, caregivers and medical providers.

Highlights included Creative Play from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 8; Introduction to Digital Photography from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays, March 11, March 25, April 8 and April 22; and Aromatics for Improved Sleep Aromatherapy from 1 to 3 p.m. March 18.

For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required.

For information, email admin@hirschcenter.org or call 336-209-0259.

* * * *

High Point Public Library, in collaboration with Family Service of the Piedmont, will present Bystander Intervention, a free workshop via Zoom from 2 to 3 p.m. March 16.