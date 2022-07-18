Health Happenings

National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month is observed each July to bring awareness to the unique struggles that racial and ethnic minority communities face regarding mental illness in the United States. The Greensboro Public Library has partnered with the Kellin Foundation to welcome guest speaker Nicole Osborne at noon Wednesday, July 20, at Central Library, 219 N. Church St., to discuss these issues.

In this session of the library’s Diving into Diagnosis series, Osborne will share information about mental health challenges and resources available in the community. Osborne is a licensed therapist and co-owner of Milk & Honey Therapy located in Greensboro. She specializes in working with teens and young adults to overcome anxiety, depression, athletic concerns, low self-esteem, life transitions and identity development issues.

Participants are invited to bring their lunch for this event. For information, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.

AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support and Counseling Center will offer a Journaling Through Grief Workshop at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 on Zoom.

Adriana Kirkman, a bereavement counselor at AuthoraCare Collective, will share journaling exercises designed to help people grieve their loss, remember their loved one and rebuild their life.

Participants will not be asked to share what they write.

To register and receive information on how to join by Zoom, call 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org. Deadline to register is Aug. 5.

Hirsch Wellness Network will offer multiple healing arts programs in August that are free to those with cancer, cancer survivors, caregivers and medical providers.

Highlights for the month include “The World of Decorated Papers;” a demonstration with Susanne Baker, a fine art books maker and paper marbling artist; “Exploring Creative Writing” with author and writer Ginger Gaffney (this is a new class that will be held monthly); and pressed flower garden postcards with horticulture therapist Catherine Crowder and artist Mavis Liggett. Ash Poirier will lead four mindfulness meditation sessions and Terry Brown will present “Yoga Practices to Relieve Back and Sacroiliac Joint Pain.”

For a full list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required.

For information, email admin@hirschcenter.org or call 336-209-0259.

The Alzheimer’s Association—Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s—Guilford County Oct. 15 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony—a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s—their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 356,000 caregivers.

To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Guilford County, visit act.alz.org/Guilford or call 800-272-3900.