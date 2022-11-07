Health Happenings

November is National Family Caregiver Month, and Well-Spring Solutions will offer the following free programs:

A Guide to Physical and Mental Fitness for Family Caregivers: 12:30-2 p.m. Nov. 9, Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church (Fellowship Hall), 314 Muir’s Chapel Road, Greensboro. In partnership with HealthTeam Advantage. Free lunch-and-learn talk on physical and mental fitness for family caregivers.

Taking Care of You: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Nov. 15, Cone Health Med Center Greensboro, 3518 Drawbridge Parkway, Greensboro. Learn about ways to maintain personal health and well-being. Lunch provided.

Understanding Care Options and Advance Care Planning: 4:30-5:45 p.m. Nov. 21, The Memory Care Center, 2701 Henry St., Greensboro. Learn the differences between hospice care and palliative care, including eligibility, services provided and payment along

with the importance of discussing goals of care and advance care planning

.

Registration is required for each program by email at jkolada@well-spring.org or 336-545-4245. Participants who need respite care for a loved one during class times should make arrangements when registering.

* * * *

Triad Clinical Trials and UNCG’s Gerontology Program will offer free, confidential memory screenings to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at 811 Dolley Madison Road in Greensboro.

These screenings are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s National Memory Screening Program.

Screenings will be conducted one-on-one at Triad Clinical Trials.

To make an appointment, call 336-256-1099 or 336-235-0991. There is no minimum age or insurance requirement to participate. Appointments are required and scheduled on a first come, first serve basis.

* * * *

In partnership with Cone Health, the Greensboro affiliate chapter of Sisters Network will host a mobile mammogram event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at St. Phillip AME Zion Church, 1330 S. Ashe St. in Greensboro. Health screenings will also be available at the Cone Health Screening Van for blood pressure and glucose checks.

Screening 3D mammograms will be available for women who are 35 and older. Participants must be one calendar year and one day after previous exam to be covered by insurance.

To schedule a mammogram, call 336-433-5000. Those who are uninsured should call Sisters Network Greensboro at 336-272-0092.

Also, there will be a “Hope & Healing Breast Cancer Walk” in the Warnersville community starting at 11 a.m. from the church.

The walk is open to the public. Online registration is required at https://2ndHopeHealingWalk.eventbrite.com.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. African American women have the highest death rate for breast cancer, and younger women are often diagnosed with a more aggressive form of the disease called Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

* * * *

The American Heart Association has announced that Leah Hazelwood, vice president of Go-Forth Pest Control, will be the chairperson for the 2022-23 Triad Go Red for Women campaign.

This year’s campaign will focus on the importance of women making their health and wellness a priority, with an emphasis on awareness, education, prevention and management of high blood pressure among women in the Triad.

The Go Red for Women campaign is driven to help prevent and fight heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is the second leading cause of preventable heart disease and stroke death, second only to smoking, and more than half of all deaths from high blood pressure are in women.

Go Red for Women is a year-round movement focused on awareness, prevention education, risk factor reduction, healthy behavioral changes and women’s heart health research.

The Go Red community initiatives will be celebrated at the 2023 Triad Go Red for Women Luncheon on National Wear Red Day on Feb. 3. The Triad Red Dress Tea will also bring women together from African American congregations in the Triad to focus on their health on Feb. 26.