Health Happenings

The American Heart Association and Trusted Spaces, Healthy Babies is holding a Community Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon today, Sept. 19, at The Hot Seat Studio Salon, 206 Exchange Place in Greensboro.

New and expecting parents are invited to attend this health event which will include free blood pressure checks, community partner health stations, tables with barbershops and salons participating in the Trusted Spaces, Healthy Babies program in Guilford County, door prizes with gifts for mom and baby, a short program with community partner speakers, and a local mom sharing her health story.

Cherron Gilmore, a local mom who experienced postpartum cardiomyopathy resulting in a heart transplant at 37 years old, will share her story. The event will also include a heart-healthy cooking demonstration with samples from the American Heart Association’s Triad Mobile Kitchen Chefs.

* * * *

Residents ages 50 and older are invited to the Trotter Active Adult Center Open House and Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 3906 Betula St. in Greensboro. The event is free.

Visitors can tour Greensboro’s newest active adult center, try the equipment in the fitness room, participate in various exercise demonstrations and talk with vendors who specialize in health and wellness products and services. This event will have healthy food, goody bags and door prizes. Flu shots and collection of outdated medicines will also be available on site. For information, call 336-373-2927.

* * * *

The High Point Public Library will host the workshop, “Five Sneaky Causes of Weight Gain,” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the library located at 901 N. Main St.

This free workshop will be presented by integrative health practitioner Mathew Diaz. Diaz is the owner and founder of Root Level Wellness.

For information, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.

* * * *

The Kellin Foundation will host its annual Journey to Brave event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro with emcee Tanya Rivera and a live performance by the folk rock band Gypsy Danger.

Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Donate now at www.kellinfoundation.org/journey-to-brave.

The event celebrates this year’s merger of the foundation and Mental Health Greensboro. Proceeds will help the foundation provide free mental health and substance use services to more than 13,000 people in the community annually.

The foundation will hold Lefty for Life on Oct. 14 at Bryan Park, 6275 Bryan Park Road in Browns Summit. The event is an annual golf tournament played in remembrance of Charles Bradley Gunn who lost his fight with depression in 2016. For information, visit www.leftyforlife.org.

Also, the foundation will hold Shea’s Chase 5K Run and Walk on Nov. 5 at Revolution Mill in Greensboro. The event was founded in memory of Shea McKenna, who died by suicide on June 8, 2014.

For information, visit https://sheaschase.com.

* * * *

The Greensboro Fire Department invites residents to join it for this year’s 2022 Fire Prevention Week and receive a discount at the Greensboro Science Center for participation in fire safety education. The national theme is, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

The department will be at the center at 4301 Lawndale Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8-14.

There will be games, appearances from Sparky the Fire Dog, giveaways and more.

On Oct. 8 there will be a Fire Prevention Week Kick-Off event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Home Depot on 4425 W. Wendover Ave. This event will have food trucks, fire trucks, police cars, games and will also be a medicine drop.