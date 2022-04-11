Health Happenings

AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support and Counseling Center will hold two hourlong virtual programs for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Grief — What to Expect and What Can Help will be from 6 to 7 p.m. April 25 and again from noon to 1 p.m. April 26 on Zoom.

This program is designed to help newly grieving people gain a better understanding of common grief reactions, strategies for coping and resources to increase confidence and knowledge during these challenging times.

To register and receive information on how to join by Zoom, call 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org by April 22.

* * * *

High Point Public Library will host virtual tai chi sessions via Zoom on Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 12:45 p.m. through June 15.

Tai chi is a gentle form of exercise that can help to improve balance, build muscle strength, promote flexibility and help to reduce stress. This free program is brought by Winston-Salem State University through a grant provided by the National Council on Aging.

Registration is required. Contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov to get the Zoom link.

* * * *

In honor of the founding of Make-A-Wish (April 29, 1980), Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina will be gathering April 30 at Carowinds in Charlotte to celebrate with the community.

Join fellow wish families, donors, sponsors and volunteers to celebrate wishes.

The day will feature a catered lunch and short program at 11 a.m. in the Grove Picnic Pavilion. All supporters are encouraged to wear Make-A-Wish blue at the park.

To buy tickets, visit tinyurl.com/2zw958cc.

Admission, meal and parking is $54.73. The catered meal for season passholders is $19.75.

Also, the nonprofit has set a goal to grant 100 wishes by April 29 — World Wish Day. And thanks to a special matching gift opportunity, gifts this month can go three times as far.

To contribute to the World Wish Day Triple Match Challenge, visit tinyurl.com/ye8y384t.

* * * *

Angi Polito and Dana Nance are the community navigators at Randolph County Public Libraries, and will offer individualized assistance in meeting basic needs such as housing, food and clothing, employment, child care, child development support, access to medical or mental health services, and more. The navigators will direct clients to resources in the community that can help.

To reach a navigator, call 336-318-6825, email navigators@randolphlibrary.org or contact Randolph County Public Libraries. A team member can respond anywhere in the county, and eventually the navigators will have office hours at each of the seven libraries in the Randolph County system.

A third navigator is expected to be added soon.

The navigator project, funded by the Randolph County Board of Commissioners for a one year pilot, is a partnership among the library, the Randolph Partnership for Children, the Randolph County Department of Social Services and Randolph County Public Health.

For information, visit www.randolphlibrary.org/navigators.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network will offer a short story/essay writing workshop with Ginger Gaffney from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, May 9-30, over Zoom.

Participants will work towards writing a full-length story or essay.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/yckrw39t.

Also, the nonprofit’s 13th annual Lunafest Film Festival is set for May 26. The preshow starts at 7:30 p.m. with the films, which are short films by, for and about women, at 8:15 p.m.

Tickets go on sale April 15 and are $25 per person at www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.

The festival will be in-person at The Yard at Revolution Mill, Textile Drive in Greensboro, and online.

For information, call 336-373-7014.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.