Greensboro residents raised more than $141,000 at the Greensboro Walk for Life, held April 29 at Lebauer Park in Greensboro. More than 450 people participated.

The money will provide more than 94 women with The Pregnancy Network’s free services.

For more than 35 years, The Pregnancy Network has provided support to women in the Triad. The nonprofit provides free medical services to women, including STD testing and treatment, pregnancy tests and limited ultrasounds. In 2022, the organization’s registered nurses provided services to 1,115 women. These free services included 836 pregnancy tests, 176 STD tests, 30 STD treatments and 841 ultrasounds.

The nonprofit hosts free classes and pairs women with a trained volunteer mentor for ongoing, personalized support. The organization also offers free Abortion Recovery programs.

The nonprofit will host a Golf Tournament at Salem Glen Country Club on May 15.

* * * *

The Elderlaw Firm at 403 W. Fisher Ave. in Greensboro will offer the free education seminar, “Trusts 101: What Every Family Needs to Know About How Trusts Protect Wealth,” at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on May 18.

Dennis Toman will present insightful tips on elder care and asset protection. Attendees will be offered a free vision meeting.

Registration is required; visit www.rsvp.info.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network in Greensboro has multiple classes scheduled for June that are free to cancer survivors and caregivers. Some classes are in-person while others are online or hybrid.

Some of the highlights include paper quilled greeting cards, watercolor marbling, beaded bracelets, pollinator petals and more. The weekly Taiji-Qigong, Chair Qigong, yoga and meditation classes will be offered as well.

For information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes or call 336-209-0259.

* * * *

As part of the May Mental Health Awareness Month, the Guilford County Behavioral Health Center will host a Mental Health Awareness Festival May 25 at the Guilford County Cooperative Exchange Center in Greensboro. The festival will be open to the public and provide resources available to support mental wellness. Further details will be released on guilfordcountync.gov.

Additionally, the county has launched a new mental health resources webpage at tinyurl.com/23zhy86n with information on mental and behavioral health resources and is sharing mental and behavioral health tips and resources on social media throughout the month. Later in May, the county will launch a companion pocket guide for professionals who frequently interact with people experiencing a mental health or behavioral health concern and will be advertising the 988 National Crisis Lifeline and Guilford County Behavioral Health Center resources in the community, online and on television.

Anyone experiencing a behavioral or mental health crisis is encouraged to visit the Behavioral Health Urgent Care at 931 Third St. in Greensboro. No appointment is needed; the center is open 24/7 and the visit can remain confidential. People may also call or text 9-8-8, the national suicide and crisis line, to speak with a trained crisis counselor for free. 988 is fully accessible for people of all abilities and includes a Spanish-language option as well as interpretation service in more than 150 languages.