Health Happenings

The Power of Knowing: Dementia, Part 1 — Resources, Education and Advocacy will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, on Zoom.
Risa Hanau, clinical and community educator at AuthoraCare Collective, will moderate the event. Panelists include: Lisa Levine, director of education for the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina; Karen Owens, education and family services manager for the Greensboro office of the Alzheimer’s Association; Nicole Reynolds, lead navigator at Well-Spring Solutions; and Dora Som-Pimpong of The Best Home Consulting, a member of the board of directors for the Creative Aging Network-NC.
This webinar will provide information on resources, education and advocacy opportunities that are available and how to access them.
Register at tinyurl.com/7v9eptp9. The webinar ID is 916 5067 4525 or join via phone at 312-626-6799.
* * * *
The Greensboro Elks Lodge will hold its annual Greensboro Elks Golf Classic on Sept. 17 at Bryan Park's Players Course, 6275 Bryan Park Road in Browns Summit.
This charity event benefits the programs and services of AuthoraCare Collective, formerly known as Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro.
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. with a light breakfast and putting contest. It is a captain's choice format with an 11 a.m. shotgun start.
Single players are $90, and a team is $325. Box lunches are included.
The Greensboro Elks Lodge #602, at 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive, has a membership of more than 910 men and women.
A pre-tournament social is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at the lodge. It includes a live auction.
For information, call 336-288-5100 or visit greensboroelks.org. Sponsors are needed.
* * * *
Greensboro has reinstated its mask mandate in city facilities to maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent its possible spread.
Based on the latest CDC recommendation, employees and the public will be required to wear masks indoors in an area of substantial or high transmission. Guilford County is considered an area of high transmission with a 14-day positive COVID-19 test rate of 5.5%. If the positivity rate continues to rise, the city will consider implementing additional safety measures.
Under the revised guidelines, the city will require face coverings or masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals entering all city facilities.
Signs will be posted at the entrance to city facilities and masks will be available at entrances staffed by security personnel.
* * * *
High Point University physician assistant students are partnering with Guilford County Health Department to provide free health assessments for new North Carolina students in kindergarten through 12th grades. The health assessments are required for any new students entering North Carolina public schools.
The students are volunteering their time to provide free medical care to children who do not have health insurance or a medical provider.
The health assessments will run through mid-October. Parents who would like to schedule an appointment for their child or learn more about the program should call 336-641-3896. HPU PA students will volunteer at the clinic every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Guilford County Health Department, 501 E. Green Drive in High Point.
* * * *
Creative Aging Network-NC has announced a call to artists who are 50 or older for its Summer Shade Festival: Celebrate Creative Aging with Us, set for Sept. 17-18.
The festival is a weekend celebration featuring an exhibition by North Carolina artists 50 and better, open studio tours, live music, art and garden demonstrations, and campus tours.
For information, visit https://form.jotform.com/211753743914155.
Art drop off dates are: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 3, and 4-7 p.m. Sept. 1-2.
The opening reception is 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.The festival continues, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18.
For information, email kelly@can-nc.org.
