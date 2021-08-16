Health Happenings

The Power of Knowing: Dementia, Part 1 — Resources, Education and Advocacy will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, on Zoom.

Risa Hanau, clinical and community educator at AuthoraCare Collective, will moderate the event. Panelists include: Lisa Levine, director of education for the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina; Karen Owens, education and family services manager for the Greensboro office of the Alzheimer’s Association; Nicole Reynolds, lead navigator at Well-Spring Solutions; and Dora Som-Pimpong of The Best Home Consulting, a member of the board of directors for the Creative Aging Network-NC.

This webinar will provide information on resources, education and advocacy opportunities that are available and how to access them.

Register at tinyurl.com/7v9eptp9. The webinar ID is 916 5067 4525 or join via phone at 312-626-6799.

* * * *

The Greensboro Elks Lodge will hold its annual Greensboro Elks Golf Classic on Sept. 17 at Bryan Park's Players Course, 6275 Bryan Park Road in Browns Summit.

This charity event benefits the programs and services of AuthoraCare Collective, formerly known as Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro.