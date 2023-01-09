Health Happenings

AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support & Counseling Center will present the 90-minute workshop, Resiliency Amidst Grief, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Lusk Education Center, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

Using research-based techniques and learning from others who have traveled a similar path, participants will learn how to tap into their pre-existing strengths and resilience to help them navigate life during loss. The deadline to register is Jan. 18.

To register, contact 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective will present Living After the Loss of a Spouse, Partner or constant companion, a seven-session support group.

The group will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 19-Feb. 16 and March 2-9 at Lusk Education Center, 2501 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Registration is required by Jan. 12.

The group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 16-March 30 at AuthoraCare Collective, 914 Chapel Hill Road in Burlington. Registration is required by Feb. 9.

To register, contact 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org.

* * * *

Well-Spring Solutions is offering these free programs geared toward the needs of family caregivers:

Common and Unexpected Medical Complications of Dementia Care (rescheduled from Dec. 12): 4:30-5:45 p.m. Jan. 23, The Memory Care Center, 2701 Henry St., Greensboro. Tiffany Reed, chronic disease management and palliative care medical director with AuthoraCare Collective, discusses a number of medical complications related to dementia that may occur during caregiving. These complications include problems with balance, malnutrition, dehydration, constipation, sepsis, UTIs and other infections. Learn how to best avoid preventable problems. Complications during the end stages of the disease such as bedsores, muscle contractures and failure of body systems will also be addressed.

Family Caregiver Winter Retreat: 10:15 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Jan. 26, Temple Emanuel Social Hall, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro. The day will include relaxation activities led by a Center for Holistic Healing instructor and discussions about “finding the joy in caregiving.” Lunch is included.

Registration for these programs is required. Visit www.well-springsolutions.org or contact Jodi Kolada at jkolada@well-spring.org or 336-545-4245.

Participants should let Kolada know in advance if they need care for their loved one during these times; prior arrangements are required.

* * * *

Creative Aging Network-NC is offering a variety of classes this month—everything from acrylic painting and watercolors to botanical embroideries and yoga. For information, call 336-303-9963 or visit www.can-nc.org.

Also, the nonprofit has planned a MLK Week of Service: CAN-NC Campus Beautification.

Volunteer shifts include 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 16, Jan. 18 and Jan. 20. Volunteers will cut and move branches; pressure wash the gazebo, shed and side wall; build two cold frames; wash windows and glass doors; and paint the stairwell. To select a day and time to serve, visit http://volunteergso.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=758303.

* * * * *

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction was recently awarded roughly $17 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Education to help meet the mental health needs of students in the state’s public schools. The funding will enable NCDPI to leverage partnerships with institutions of higher education and 15 school districts to increase the number and diversity of mental health service providers in high-needs schools. Starting this month and continuing through 2027, these grants will help the state bolster the pipeline of school-based mental health service providers, including school counselors, school social workers and school mental health clinicians.

The grants, called the Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant and the School-Based Mental HealthGrant Program, were pursued by the agency last fall. The applications cited data from the newly released 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey as a primary need for the funding. To see the survey results, visit tinyurl.com/4mxex78s.

The first grant, named “Project Adding Direct Support,” NCDPI’s Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant will serve more than 120,000 students in eight school districts including Alamance-Burlington. Project ADS will increase the number of licensed school-based mental health providers by a minimum of 60 within five years. To accomplish this, Project ADS will incentivize local generalist counselors and social workers to “re-specialize,” meaning that they complete additional work to become licensed to practice in schools as a designated school counselor and/or school social worker. Project ADS will partner with three institutions of higher education with approved school counseling and school social work licensure programs: UNC-Charlotte, UNC-Pembroke and N.C. State. In partnership with the three IHEs, Project ADS will recruit, train and re-specialize school-based mental health providers, provide travel stipends for internships in identified LEAs, and provide stipends for internship supervisors. The total funding for this grant is approximately $5.54 million across five years.

The other grant, deemed “Project FAST,” NCDPI’s School-Based Mental Health Grant will serve approximately 73,000 students in six school districts including: Davidson, Guilford and Randolph. Project FAST will increase the number of school-based mental health providers to 30 over the project’s five-year period. With an emphasis on recruitment, re-specialization and retention, this project aims to ensure that staff remain in place and provides incentives to these professionals to ensure that growing mental health needs of students are met.