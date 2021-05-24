Health Happenings

The JDRF North Carolina Chapter has announced the following virtual community engagement events:
Real Life Emotional Impact of Type 1 diabetes with Dr. William H. Polonsky: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, Zoom. tinyurl.com/m2p89u7v.
Newly Diagnosed Connection Hours: First and third Tuesday of each month, Zoom. Join outreach volunteers as they host an informal call for all newly diagnosed families and adults. Email Anne Sutton at asutton@jdrf.org for Zoom information.
N.C. Parent Meetup: 7 p.m. June 8, Zoom. tinyurl.com/59n58umu.
Caring for a Grandchild with Type 1 diabetes: 3 p.m. June 10, Zoom. tinyurl.com/nsazh27v.
Semi-Automated Insulin Delivery — The Next Evolution of Diabetes Management: 6 p.m. June 12, Zoom. Find out how hybrid closed loop systems work, the pros/cons of the various options and how to maximize their performance. Email Anne Sutton at asutton@jdrf.org for Zoom information.
N.C. Adults Living with Type 1 diabetes Meet Up: 7:30 p.m. June 17, Zoom. Talk about making the most out of the summer and managing Type 1 diabetes. tinyurl.com/sastmw.
Off to College with the College Diabetes Network: June 22, Facebook Live.
Off to College — a Local Panel Discussion: 7 p.m. June 29, Zoom. tinyurl.com/2n7mkebr.
For information about events in Spanish set for June 9, visit tinyurl.com/k67pjyvs.
For information, call 704-561-0828, visit jdrf.org/northcarolina or email northcarolina@jdrf.org.
* * * *
Women With Vision’s Community Health & Wellness Resource Festival is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at the Salvation Army Event Center, 1001 Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro.
Topics include high blood pressure, diabetes, COVID-19 education, pain management, nutrition, vision and more.
The first 75 registered participants will receive a gift valued at $15.
The event is live and virtual.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/ntf6s2pz.
For information, call 336-365-1457.
* * * *
Senior Resources of Guilford will present a free Drive-Thru Veterans Resource Fair from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at AuthoraCare Collective, Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
This is a project led by Piedmont Community Veteran and Caregiver Coalition. Organizing partners include AuthoraCare Collective, Senior Resources of Guilford/Family Caregiver Support Program, AARP Triad Region, Guilford County Veteran Services, Disability Advocacy Center of Guilford and the Vet Connect Program.
Participating sponsors/supporters include the Piedmont Community Veteran and Caregiver Coalition, Griswold Home Care, Triad Retirement Living Association, Biscuitville, and Subway-Maple Avenue, Burlington location.
Resources on health and wellness, education, support groups, and legal services will be offered. A bag breakfast/lunch also will be provided.
For information, contact Rosalind Pugh-Scott at 336-373-4816, Ext. 240, or email caregiver2@senior-resources-guilford.org.
* * * *
The 2021 Relay For Life of the Triad will begin at 6 p.m. July 30 at Western Guilford High School with an opening ceremony. The Survivor Lap, an inspirational time when survivors are invited to walk the track together and help everyone celebrate the victories they’ve achieved over cancer, will follow.
After dark, participants will honor those who have been touched by cancer and remember loved ones lost to the disease through a luminaria ceremony. Luminaria bags surround the track, each one bearing the name of a person touched by cancer.
“Game Over, Cancer” is the event theme. Teams will be decorating their campsite based on different game related themes. There will be entertainment, live music, food, activities for children and more at this event.
For information, visit www.relayforlife.org/triadnc.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.