Health Happenings

Participating sponsors/supporters include the Piedmont Community Veteran and Caregiver Coalition, Griswold Home Care, Triad Retirement Living Association, Biscuitville, and Subway-Maple Avenue, Burlington location.

Resources on health and wellness, education, support groups, and legal services will be offered. A bag breakfast/lunch also will be provided.

For information, contact Rosalind Pugh-Scott at 336-373-4816, Ext. 240, or email caregiver2@senior-resources-guilford.org.

* * * *

The 2021 Relay For Life of the Triad will begin at 6 p.m. July 30 at Western Guilford High School with an opening ceremony. The Survivor Lap, an inspirational time when survivors are invited to walk the track together and help everyone celebrate the victories they’ve achieved over cancer, will follow.

After dark, participants will honor those who have been touched by cancer and remember loved ones lost to the disease through a luminaria ceremony. Luminaria bags surround the track, each one bearing the name of a person touched by cancer.

“Game Over, Cancer” is the event theme. Teams will be decorating their campsite based on different game related themes. There will be entertainment, live music, food, activities for children and more at this event.

For information, visit www.relayforlife.org/triadnc.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.