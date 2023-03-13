The Elderlaw Firm will offer the free workshop, “When the Diagnosis is Dementia: Three Action Steps You Should Take Right Now,” at 10:30 a.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. March 15.

Presenter Dennis Toman will offer his free book, “You’re Not Alone: Living With Dementia,” plus a free meeting about dementia care vision planning.

Registration is required. Visit tinyurl.com/2p86dcwa.

Those who cannot attend but would appreciate the free book may call 336-396-8860 or visit tinyurl.com/8md477.

* * * *

UNCG’s Gerontology, Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching Hub (GROWTH) and the Office of Research and Engagement have announced a Lunch and Learn event set from 12:30 to 2 p.m. March 16 at UNCG’s Stone Building in the Edwards Lounge.

For information, email GROWTH@uncg.edu.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective will present the free virtual Power of Knowing webinar, “Practical Resources for Aging Well,” from noon to 1 p.m. March 23 on Zoom.

This webinar will focus on health care and financial planning for people as they age and participants will learn about the available resources.

Register for the webinar on Zoom at https://authoracare.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_cTOFjzRnQ_u1wEFzEZTSFA.

Webinar ID: 831 6942 1727

Join via phone call: 312-626-6799.

The webinar will stream on demand at www.authoracare.org/knowing.

* * * *

Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s adaptive and inclusive recreation unit, in partnership with iCan Shine, will host iCan Swim for people with disabilities ages 3 and older from June 19-23 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The cost is $175. Register at icanshine.org/ican-swim-greensboro-nc.

The iCan Swim program teaches people with disabilities how to swim through one-on-one instruction with the assistance of volunteers. The lessons are adapted to each person’s abilities. Lessons last 45 to 60 minutes each day and a caregiver must accompany the participant. Swimmers are grouped by age.

For information about participating in this or other iCan Shine programs or to volunteer, visit icanshine.org or contact icanswimgreensboro@gmail.com.

* * * *

Last week marked the launch of Dr. Christina Rama’s annual campaign for the Sanctuary House endowment. Rama kicked off her campaign with a $5,000 gift. Initiating the campaign on her sister’s birthday, March 5, she has already surpassed $10,000.

Join Rama’s campaign in honor of her sister, Regina, with a gift to Sanctuary House.

To make a donation, visit https://apps.sanctuaryhousegso.com/open-fundraisers?PFR=43. Donors are encouraged to share their activities on social media with #Rama4SanctuaryHouseKindness.

* * * *

Creative Aging Network-NC invites Triad artists who are 50 and older to participate in a spring art show in celebration of Older Americans Month throughout May. The exhibition will be held on their campus at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro in conjunction with their First Annual Arts Unbound Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6.

Artists are invited to submit up to three entries. Original works of art, handcrafted by the artist within the past four to five years will be accepted. This group exhibition will be on view through the end of May. They welcome 2-D (no larger than 24” x 36”) and 3-D art; it must be ready to hang or display.

To participate, complete the entry form at https://form.jotform.com/222615654569161 by April 14. There is a $25 entry fee.

Art drop off dates are April 25-27.

For information, call 336-303-9963.

* * * *

Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina’s 2023 Kentucky Derby Classic is set for May 6 at Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road in Summerfield. Registration opens at 3 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on April 1.

The afternoon will include live auctions, raffles, inspiring stories from local wish families and more.

For information, visit www.kentuckyderbyclassic.org.