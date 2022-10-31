Health Happenings

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation unit, in partnership with the Community and Therapeutic Recreation Department at UNCG, will host an Adaptive Sports Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St. Admission is free.

Participants are invited to try a variety of adaptive sports, which use amended rules or equipment to help people with disabilities enjoy the game. Expo participants need not have a disability to play. The expo will feature Paralympic sports and other games, including goalball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, sitting volleyball, biking and boccia.

Parks and Recreation staff hope the expo will help draw more community interest to adaptive sports.

For information, call 336-373-2954 or email kaitlynne.temple@greensboro-nc.gov.

* * * *

The 30th Women’s Only 5K Walk and Run is set for Nov. 6 at Cone Health MedCenter for Women in Greensboro.

The event was rescheduled from Oct. 1 because of the approach of Hurricane Ian.

Registered participants who need to pick up race packets can do so Nov. 5 at Omega Sports on Battleground Avenue from noon to 7 p.m., or on race day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MedCenter for Women, located at 930 Third St.

For information, visit WomensOnly5K.com.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective, in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will present Living After the Loss: Survivors of Suicide from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at 914 Chapel Hill Road in Burlington.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is Nov. 19 and events are held internationally to provide connection, understanding and hope to those who have experienced the death of a loved one from suicide.

Talking about suicide and being able to process grief in a safe environment can be instrumental in the healing process. Many adult loss survivors who attend and participate in Survivor Day events find a deep connection with others who have had similar experiences.

This is an in-person event for adults ages 18 and older. Deadline to register is Nov. 4. To register, contact MJ Tucci at 336-532-7216 or email mj.tucci@authoracare.org.

* * * *

UNCG’s Gerontology, Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching Hub (GROWTH) and the Office of Research and Engagement have announced a Lunch and Learn event set from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 via Zoom at tinyurl.com/ 53zwzhzh.

Tyreasa Washington of UNCG’s department of social work will share how African Americans who provide informal kinship care (e.g., grandparents raising grandchildren) are vulnerable to chronic stress. Research indicates that stress places individuals at increased risk of health problems, including cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease and depression.

Future lunch events are planned for noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 12:30 to 2 p.m. March 16. A networking reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. April 5.

For information, email GROWTH@uncg.edu.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support and Counseling Center will hold an in-person Expressive Arts Workshop for Grieving Adults from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at 914 Chapel Hill Road in Burlington or 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

As the days grow shorter and the holidays near, those who are grieving may struggle to celebrate. Join AuthoraCare grief counselors for an in-person workshop to create a lantern to hold the light of love throughout the winter season. They will provide supplies for the lantern and ideas for holding your loved one in your hearts — as well as keeping your inner light burning.

This workshop is for adults 18 and older. Children are not allowed in the meeting space; childcare is not available.

The registration deadline is Nov. 10. Call 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org.