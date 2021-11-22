Health Happenings

All cancer patients, survivors, family and friends who have been affected by cancer are invited to participate in this drive-thru campus event which includes pre-packaged goodies, light entertainment and tree lights.

For information or to make a donation, visit highpointregionalhealthfoundation.com.

RSVP to this event by calling 336-878-6011.

Eric Reiss will offer tai chi from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, beginning Dec. 1, at PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court in Greensboro.

The cost of the ongoing class is $65 per month or $10 per class.

For information and to register, call 336-447-5122.

Sanctuary House is in dire need of hygiene supplies. These are distributed to members each month.

The nonprofit needs the following full-size products: Deodorant, body wash and bars of soap.

For contactless drop-off, they will have a Giving Tuesday Box available Nov. 30-Dec. 3 on the front porch at 518 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. To be acknowledged, donors should leave a note.