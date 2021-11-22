Health Happenings

Senior Resources of Guilford needs Meals on Wheels delivery drivers from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays. Locations include Greensboro, Jamestown and Pleasant Garden.
For information, call 336-373-4816, Ext. 229, or email mobilemeals@senior-resources-guilford.org.
The nonprofit also needs Volunteer Income Tax Assistance volunteers. VITA volunteers help prepare tax returns for low-income taxpayers at no cost in Greensboro and surrounding areas. Greeters are needed as well.
For information, contact Marsha McDaniel at 336-373-4816, Ext. 265, or email ruraloutreach@senior-resources-guilford.org.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro has announced its holiday workshop series:
Attitude of Gratitude: 10 a.m. Nov. 22. To register for in-person, visit tinyurl.com/22mmxn3r. To register for online, visit tinyurl.com/5kvps2sn.
Thanksgiving Wellness Recovery Action Plan: 10 a.m. Nov. 23. To register for in-person, visit tinyurl.com/7w5d39uy. To register for online, visit tinyurl.com/4nj32sa4.
Thanksgiving Potluck: Noon Nov. 24. Register at tinyurl.com/4tne278w or call Lee at 336-373-1402 and share what you will bring.
* * * *
High Point Medical Center’s tree lighting and celebration of life event is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Hayworth Cancer Center, 302 Westwood Ave. in High Point.
All cancer patients, survivors, family and friends who have been affected by cancer are invited to participate in this drive-thru campus event which includes pre-packaged goodies, light entertainment and tree lights.
For information or to make a donation, visit highpointregionalhealthfoundation.com.
RSVP to this event by calling 336-878-6011.
* * * *
Eric Reiss will offer tai chi from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, beginning Dec. 1, at PurEnergy Fitness, 1905 Ashwood Court in Greensboro.
The cost of the ongoing class is $65 per month or $10 per class.
For information and to register, call 336-447-5122.
* * * *
Sanctuary House is in dire need of hygiene supplies. These are distributed to members each month.
The nonprofit needs the following full-size products: Deodorant, body wash and bars of soap.
For contactless drop-off, they will have a Giving Tuesday Box available Nov. 30-Dec. 3 on the front porch at 518 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. To be acknowledged, donors should leave a note.
To donate online, visit sanctuaryhousegso.com/donate.
The mission of Sanctuary House is to help with the recovery of adults with serious mental illness in Guilford County so they may achieve and sustain meaningful roles and lives in the community.
* * * *
The Kellin Foundation is offering the following:
Resilient Guilford/Trauma Provider Network: Noon-1 p.m. Dec. 1, Zoom. Help co-create a vision of what a Resilient Guilford looks like. Register. tinyurl.com/3vwn39fx.
Supporting Teachers and Preventing Burnout: 8:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, through Dec. 15. Virtual. Register. tinyurl.com/xkznzc3w.
Managing Parent Burnout — Virtual Literacy Webinar for Families: noon-1 p.m. Dec. 7 and 6-7 p.m. Jan. 11. For all parents and caregivers. Register. tinyurl.com/sujwc5cs.
H.O.P.E. Peer Support Group: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Recovery-focused support group for adults with mental health and/or substance use concerns. 336-429-5600 or tinyurl.com/wfur8a8.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network offers multiple healing arts programs in December that are free of charge to those with cancer, cancer survivors and caregivers.
Highlights for the month include a Beginners Zentangle class, a folk embroidered Christmas decoration workshop and a class creating platform bird feeders. To counterbalance the busy holiday season, the network is offering a restorative yoga session for relaxation and stress relief, an emotional freedom technique tapping class, a Reiki Holy Fire III Meditation class and the ongoing Awakened Heart, Awakened Mind Mindfulness Meditation class.
For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required for all classes.
For information, call 336-209-0259.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.