AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support and Counseling Center will hold two hourlong programs (one virtually and one in-person) for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Grief — What to Expect and What Can Help will be held virtually from 6 to 7 p.m. April 24, on Zoom, and noon to 1 p.m. April 25, in-person at AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro.

This program is designed to help newly grieving persons gain a better understanding of common grief reactions, strategies for coping and resources to increase their confidence and knowledge during these challenging times.

Registration is required for both programs. To register and receive information on how to join by Zoom, call 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org. Deadline to register is April 20.

* * * *

UNCG’s School of Education’s department of specialized education services will host Deaf Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20. The event will begin on the open field next to the School of Education Building. At least 200 people are expected to attend. Students from the department will oversee the event.

Deaf Field Day has been a long standing tradition in North Carolina. Deaf and hard-of-hearing students from all over the state gather to see old friends and make new ones along the way. This is one of those events that deaf students take pride in their deafness. Many of the participants may be the only deaf student in their school and so on this day, they are not alone.

Deaf Field Day is an opportunity to meet deaf adults. Students will learn of resources made available to them in their community and throughout the state. This event will emphasize to the students that anything is possible and that there is a community ready to help them be successful outside the school walls.

For information, contact Chris Rash at cmrash@uncg.edu.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network in Greensboro has 41 classes scheduled for May that are free to cancer survivors and caregivers. Some classes are in-person while others are online or hybrid.

Some of the highlights include painting outside, a spring plant swap, fabric collage, origami bowls, kinetic awareness, pinching pots, yoga for the back of the legs pain relief and more. The weekly Taiji-Qigong, Chair Qigong, yoga and meditation classes will be offered as well.

For information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes or call 336-209-0259.

* * * *

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Safe Kids Randolph County are hosting a Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 to allow individuals to drive through the parking lot and dispose of prescription drugs that could be diverted or misused. Safe Kids Randolph County will distribute medicine lock boxes during the event, while supplies last. The office is at 727 McDowell Road in Asheboro.

Each day, approximately 2,500 teenagers use prescription drugs to get high for the first time.

“Anything we can do to keep potentially dangerous prescription drugs out of the wrong hands is a win for the community,” said Sheriff Greg Seabolt.

* * * *

Fishin’ With Special Friends brings together the special needs community for a fun day of fishing and friendship from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at High Point City Lake, 602 W. Main St. in Jamestown. The free event is at picnic area number 7. There will be special prizes and a cookout for families and volunteers who are participating. Volunteers should arrive at 9 a.m.

The nonprofit will supply all the fishing equipment needed along with bottled water.

Those who wish to attend, participate or volunteer should contact max@fishinwithspecialfriends.org or call 910-538-0115. Also, visit tinyurl.com/r3zv8wfy.