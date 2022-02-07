Health Happenings

The Headache Wellness Center in Greensboro is recruiting migraine patients ages 12 to 17 for a new clinical research study.
The center is one of more than 90 sites in the U.S. that are participating. Researchers are looking at whether the migraine drug marketed to adults as Nurtec ODT is safe and effective in teenagers. It is sponsored by New Haven-based Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, which makes the drug.
Participants will receive either the drug or a placebo as investigational treatment for up to two moderate or severe migraine attacks.
To enroll, participants must have at least one migraine per month and have at least a six-month history of migraine.
For information, call 336-574-8000, email cwagner@headachewellnesscenter.com or visit www.pediatricmigrainestudy.com.
* * * *
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will offer the virtual workshop “Boost Your Midlife: How to Reduce Stress and Build Resilience” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 for women.
Participants will learn how to use powerful strategies that will reduce feelings of stress and being overwhelmed, so they can feel more focused, confident and fulfilled in a midlife they enjoy living.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/mnynzmuy or call 336-275-6090.
* * * *
A virtual TEDxGreensboro Salon event focused on hair and its impact on society is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
The hosts will explore the provocative and interesting aspects of hair — the value we place on it, why people discriminate based on it and our fascination with it.
The TEDx Salon Series features smaller, community-focused events.
The salon is free, but registration is required at https://tedxgreensboro.com/salons.
* * * *
YWCA High Point Women’s Resource Center is hosting a “Love Yourself to Better Health” workshop series from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 10-24:
Feb. 10: Physical (in person)
Feb. 17: Nutritional (virtual)
Feb. 24: Spiritual (virtual)
To register, call 336-882-4126 or email rjohnson@ywcahp.com.
* * * *
AuthoraCare Collective, in partnership with AARP North Carolina, Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute and SAGE of Central North Carolina will present the Power of Knowing: Aging in LGBTQ+ Communities.
The two-part free webinar will be from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 10 and 17 on Zoom.
Part One will explore the impact of cultural devaluation and discrimination of LGBTQ+ people to reveal the role care providers can play in creating inclusive and safe places for aging LGBTQ+ patients and clients.
Register at tinyurl.com/2p8bnsbj. Webinar ID is 863 3995 0967.
Part Two will focus on how to give and get information from care providers to care for LGBTQ+ seniors and their loved ones.
Register at tinyurl.com/bdzm8e4v. Webinar ID is 832 3886 2842.
To join webinars via phone, call 312-626-6799.
The webinars will stream on demand at authoracare.org/knowing after airing.
To learn more, or to register, visit www.authoracare.org/knowing.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network offers multiple healing arts programs in February and March that are free to those with cancer, cancer survivors and caregivers.
Highlights in February include:
Perceptions for Healing — An Introduction to Mindfulness and Compassion Meditations: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 9 and 23
Collective Sharing: 1-2 p.m. Feb. 14
Yoga to Release the Tension in the Neck and Shoulders: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 17
Also, Introduction to Digital Photography (online) is planned for 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 11, March 25, April 8 and April 22. Join photographer Dave Dulaney for this four-session workshop that covers the basic concepts and practices of digital photography.
For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required.
For information, call 336-209-0259.
* * * *
The American Heart Association will offer a Red Dress Tea and Sunday Afternoon Jazz event from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20 on Zoom.
The event will focus on mainly African American congregations in Forsyth County and Charlotte to help bring awareness to the increased risk for Black women for heart disease and stroke.
Email Sarah.Fedele@heart.org for the Zoom link.
