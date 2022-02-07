Health Happenings

The Headache Wellness Center in Greensboro is recruiting migraine patients ages 12 to 17 for a new clinical research study.

The center is one of more than 90 sites in the U.S. that are participating. Researchers are looking at whether the migraine drug marketed to adults as Nurtec ODT is safe and effective in teenagers. It is sponsored by New Haven-based Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, which makes the drug.

Participants will receive either the drug or a placebo as investigational treatment for up to two moderate or severe migraine attacks.

To enroll, participants must have at least one migraine per month and have at least a six-month history of migraine.

For information, call 336-574-8000, email cwagner@headachewellnesscenter.com or visit www.pediatricmigrainestudy.com.

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will offer the virtual workshop “Boost Your Midlife: How to Reduce Stress and Build Resilience” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 for women.