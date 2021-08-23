Health Happenings

“The Power of Knowing: Dementia (Part 2) — How & Where to Provide Care for the Person with Dementia and Their Caregivers” will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, on Zoom.
Risa Hanau, clinical and community educator at AuthoraCare Collective, will moderate the event.
Panelists include: Melanie Bunn, leader of Bunn Consulting and in addition to work with Dementia Alliance of NC, she is a consulting associate at the Duke University School of Nursing and a trainer at Positive Approach to Care; Dr. Monica S. Carter, a long-term care hospice physician with AuthoraCare Collective; and Felton Wooten, an author and presenter of eldercare topics, abuse prevention of the elderly and caring for people with dementia.
Patients, families and caregivers have questions about cognitive and physical changes that may take place during a dementia diagnosis. This webinar will provide information on how to talk about those changes, including where care can be provided and the support that is available for the person with dementia and the caregiver.
Register at authoracare.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EbpsvvgSQSmRkAjWVESt3w, the webinar ID is 983 4655 1462.
Or join via phone at 312-626-6799.
* * * *
The Hirsch Wellness Network is offering multiple healing arts programs in September.
These programs are free to cancer survivors and caregivers:
Painter and instructor Bob Nordbruch will present his “Sketching with a Brush” class
Participants will enjoy the fall colors outdoors with Mavis Liggett for Plein Air Painting at a local garden
Sherree Wilson will host an image and self care soiree
Ongoing Hirsch classes include yoga and Taiji-Qigong offered weekly, as well as mindfulness meditation, reiki and zentangle.
To see the programs, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes.
For information, call 336-209-0259 or visit Admin@hirschcenter.org.
* * * *
Mental Health Greensboro is offering free wellness academy classes.
Systems of Recovery is a course that helps participants identify and understand the different systems in their life and how to successfully navigate them. This class is free to join and begins today, Aug. 23.
Being Your Authentic Self helps people discover how to live a life where words are aligned with actions, how to commit to live life according to one’s values and how to live with a genuine compassion for self and others without passing judgement. The class begins Sept. 3.
The nonprofit has also launched a new Recovery Culture Club, a communal space for those experiencing mental health or life struggles to drop-in and have a place to build a support system, meet one-to-one with a peer specialist, find mental health resources, expand their chosen family, explore diverse wellness activities, learn life skills, build hobbies and more.
The club offers activities such as arts and crafts, movies and popcorn, bingo, journaling and more.
For information, call 336-373-1402 or visit www.mhag.org.
* * * *
As part of a rebranding initiative, Carolina Donor Services, North Carolina’s largest organ donation and tissue recovery organization, has unveiled a new name, logo, along with new mission, vision and values statements. This includes rebranding the organization to it new name: HonorBridge.
Its new mission statement is: HonorBridge is devoted to building connections that save and heal lives through organ and tissue donation.
The vision statement is: We set the pace for life-saving donation around the world through continuous improvement and innovation. By building trusting relationships, we inspire communities and partners to be passionate advocates and invite people to experience the fulfillment of giving life to others.
The organization’s values are: Trust, diversity, equity and inclusion.
