Health Happenings

“The Power of Knowing: Dementia (Part 2) — How & Where to Provide Care for the Person with Dementia and Their Caregivers” will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, on Zoom.

Risa Hanau, clinical and community educator at AuthoraCare Collective, will moderate the event.

Panelists include: Melanie Bunn, leader of Bunn Consulting and in addition to work with Dementia Alliance of NC, she is a consulting associate at the Duke University School of Nursing and a trainer at Positive Approach to Care; Dr. Monica S. Carter, a long-term care hospice physician with AuthoraCare Collective; and Felton Wooten, an author and presenter of eldercare topics, abuse prevention of the elderly and caring for people with dementia.

Patients, families and caregivers have questions about cognitive and physical changes that may take place during a dementia diagnosis. This webinar will provide information on how to talk about those changes, including where care can be provided and the support that is available for the person with dementia and the caregiver.

Register at authoracare.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EbpsvvgSQSmRkAjWVESt3w, the webinar ID is 983 4655 1462.

Or join via phone at 312-626-6799.