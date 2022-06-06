Health Happenings

Holmes Grove United Methodist Church will offer “The Queen in You” Rainbow tea and jazz at noon June 11.

The church is at 1100 Alamance Church Road in Greensboro.

The event will be an afternoon of relaxation devoted to practicing self-care as Christian women.

Complete an online registration/food box request form by June 7 at www.holmesgrovechurch.org/event-registration.

Nora Jones, president of Sisters Network of Greensboro, is the guest speaker.

Sisters Network Greensboro has more than 50 members and promotes breast health awareness through outreach to area churches, the Gift for Life Block Walk (a door-to-door neighborhood canvass), an annual breast cancer symposium, participation in health fairs, radio talk shows and other breast cancer events. The Greensboro chapter supports early detection by providing free screening mammograms to women who are uninsured.

* * * *

Randolph Community College is offering “Mental Health/First Aid” classes in June.

The course is a public education program that introduces participants to risk factors and warning signs of mental illness, builds understanding of their impact, and summarizes common supports. The eight-hour course uses role-playing and simulations to demonstrate how to offer initial help in a mental health crisis and connect people to the appropriate professional, peer, social and self-help care.

The class is from 1 to 5 p.m. June 9 and 8 a.m. to noon June 10 in Room 223 of the Continuing Education and Industrial Center on the Asheboro Campus. There also is a class from 1 to 5 p.m. June 16 and 8 a.m. to noon June 17 in Room 223 of the CEIC.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/56dyfecj or call 336-633-0268.

* * * *

Well-Spring Solutions is offering a memory fitness program from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 14-30, at the Well-Spring Group’s Third Floor Conference Room, 3859 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.

This a licensed program by the University of California, Los Angeles Longevity Center that focuses on brain healthy lifestyle strategies found to lower risk for dementia: Physical conditioning, stress reduction, healthy diet, mental exercise and cognitive training. This program is for adults aging normally or with mild cognitive impairment.

The cost is $20 which includes six sessions, “Two Weeks to a Younger Brain” book and workbook handouts.

To register, contact Jodi at jkolada@well-spring.org or 336-545-4245 to register and arrange payment.

* * * *

The Kellin Foundation is partnering with the Greensboro Public Library to bring “Diving into Diagnosis,” a series of free workshops that each highlight a specific mental health challenge, its symptoms, treatment and how it affects people.

The following workshops will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro:

Youth Mental Health, June 29;

Minority Mental Health, July 20;

Managing Anxiety and Stress, Aug. 31.

Also, the foundation’s free Wellness Academy classes have begun. The classes teach strategies to cope with mental health challenges and help participants learn how to keep their mental wellness in check.

To register and learn more, visit www.kellinfoundation.org.

* * * *

The Piedmont Triad Regional Council’s Elder Abuse Awareness Walk, Stroll and Roll is back after a two-year hiatus and is set for June 18 at Triad Park in Kernersville.

This event seeks to shed light on the issue of elder abuse — an estimated 2.1 million older Americans are victims of elder abuse every year — and help educate the community about how to recognize and prevent it. More than 700 people attended the walk in 2019.

All ages and friendly dogs are welcome.

Registration and vendor fair opens at 9 a.m. with the opening and walk following at 10:30 a.m.

There will be music, free personal document shredding, food and more.

For information, call 336-904-0300 or visit www.ptrc.org/walk.

