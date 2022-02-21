Health Happenings

To register, visit tinyurl.com/y43xyadv.

For information, call 336-728-9200.

* * * *

High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. in High Point, will host a health screening provided by Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy at High Point University from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 24.

The event, which will be on the first floor in the Morgan Community Room, will include body fat percentage check, blood pressure, weight and glucose and cholesterol levels.

Attendees are asked to wear masks while inside the building and observe social distancing when possible. Disposable masks will be available.

Registration is required by contacting Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or by email at maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.

* * * *

Greensboro Transit Agency is partnering with PHD/One Love Laboratory to provide no-cost COVID-19 testing to the public from 7 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in the GTA Meeting Room at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot, 236-C E. Washington St. in Greensboro.