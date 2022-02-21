Health Happenings

Sierra Bizzell, a fertility consultant, will share the top three things that women should be doing to prepare their bodies for pregnancy from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
The event is virtual and costs $27.
To buy at ticket, visit tinyurl.com/294wrpnb.
* * * *
Greensboro Public Library will present Let’s Talk About It: Mental Health in the Black Community virtually at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 on the library’s Facebook page. This live event will include a panel of therapists discussing some of the causes of mental illness, as well as helpful resources to improve mental health.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 63% of Black people believe that a mental health condition is a sign of personal weakness. Health and wellness covers a broad spectrum of topics, and there have historically been stigmas associated with mental health in the Black community and barriers for seeking help.
To help destigmatize mental wellness, several licensed therapists will discuss some of the root causes and provide resources for a journey toward holistic health.
For information, email antuan.hawkins@greensboro-nc.gov.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network offers multiple healing arts programs in February and March that are free of charge to those with cancer, cancer survivors and caregivers.
The organization recently introduced a new weekly online chair qigong class for those unable to stand or have difficulty standing for long periods of time. Other highlights in March include a four-session digital photography workshop, Aromatics for Improving Sleep, Yoga for Strong Knees and Healthy Ankles, and a painting purple coneflowers watercolor class.
For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required.
For information, call 336-209-0259.
* * * *
Greater Winston-Salem will focus on the drone industry and its application in health care at a virtual meeting set for 11 a.m. to noon March 1.
The event features Basil Yap, president of AeroX, and Cassandra Klebig, senior associate of Strategic Initiatives at Innovation Quarter, who will offer a deep dive on the growth of this industry sector. Today, technology through the use of drones has aided in the transportation of important deliveries such as vaccines.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/y43xyadv.
For information, call 336-728-9200.
* * * *
High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. in High Point, will host a health screening provided by Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy at High Point University from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 24.
The event, which will be on the first floor in the Morgan Community Room, will include body fat percentage check, blood pressure, weight and glucose and cholesterol levels.
Attendees are asked to wear masks while inside the building and observe social distancing when possible. Disposable masks will be available.
Registration is required by contacting Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or by email at maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.
* * * *
Greensboro Transit Agency is partnering with PHD/One Love Laboratory to provide no-cost COVID-19 testing to the public from 7 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in the GTA Meeting Room at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot, 236-C E. Washington St. in Greensboro.
Test results are sent electronically within 72 hours. Participants are required to show photo identification, and if they have one, a current insurance card. Reservations are not needed, but for faster processing, visitors are encouraged to register at tinyurl.com/49jsmdsw.
Visitors are required to wear face coverings.
For information, call 336-373-4368.
