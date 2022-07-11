Health Happenings

AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support and Counseling Center will hold two hourlong virtual programs for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Grief — What to Expect and What Can Help will be from 6 to 7 p.m. July 18 and noon to 1 p.m. July 19 on Zoom.

This program is designed to help newly grieving people gain a better understanding of common grief reactions, strategies for coping and resources to increase their confidence and knowledge during these challenging times.

To register and receive information on how to join by Zoom, call 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org. Deadline to register is July 14.

* * * *

The Kellin Foundation is offering a summer of wellness with workshops focused on grief and loss, recovery principles, building self-esteem, developing and using wellness tools along with wellness programming opportunities for youth and young adults such as walk and talk therapy, resilience, and artful minds.

Also, the foundation partners with Greensboro Public Library to bring “Diving into Diagnosis,” a series of free workshops that highlight mental health challenges, symptoms, treatment and how people are affected. The workshops take place at the Central Library, and everyone is welcome.

Upcoming classes include Minority Mental Health from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 20 and Managing Anxiety and Stress from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

For information, visit www.kellinfoundation.org.

* * * *

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro offers an Emotional Wellness Support Group from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. The Kellin Foundation facilitates.

Topics include: coping strategies, self-care, personal empowerment and tools to help manage life’s daily challenges.

To register, call 336-429-5600 or email info@kellingfoundation.org.

Also, the center works with Family Service of the Piedmont to offer Moving Beyond, a support group for survivors of sexual violence. The group is for people 18 and older who would like support and assistance to move beyond the trauma they have experienced. Meetings are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

For information, call 336-275-6090.

The center is at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

* * * *

A ribbon cutting was June 23 at Keaton’s Place, 120 Worth St. in Asheboro.

Susan Hunt is the executive director and Chip Womick is the director of services.

Keaton’s Place recovery resource center helps those suffering from addiction to find detox, rehabilitation and sober living facilities.

Its’ hours vary Monday through Friday.

For information, call 336-628-0070 or visit www.keatonsplace.org.

* * * *

Creative Aging Network-NC at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro is offering a variety of programs on its campus this summer for adults 50 and older. Registrants are welcome to bring a friend or family member who is younger. The nonprofit uses creativity as a means to teach new skills, reduce stress, build social connections and improve well-being.

The classes are free because of a grant from Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation.

For information, call 336-303-9963 or visit www.can-nc.org.

Also, in partnership with the Greensboro LGBTQ+ Older Adults Group, CAN-NC is reaching out to determine if there is interest among LGBTQ+ artists in the Triad to participate in a group exhibition. Anyone interested should email lia@can-nc.org.