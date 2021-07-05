Health Happenings

As they enter the second month of canvasing, early results suggest that the program is making an impact and reducing barriers for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

VaxConnect has helped more than 130 people to make appointments to receive the vaccine — representing 19% of those at home and unvaccinated.

The vaccination rate within the focus neighborhood is now 37% which is five times the rate of surrounding areas (7%).

The number of people using the city’s transportation options in one month was more than three times the number of people who used it in the previous five months.

The initiative has served six homebound individuals.

* * * *

Out of the Garden Project’s second fundraising concert is set for 6 p.m. July 29 at The Church on 68, 300 N.C. 68 South in Greensboro.

The event will feature a meal and two performers — local artist David Lin and a second set by saxophonist Chad Eby. It is an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of local children and families.

Tickets are $60 and include a meal at tinyurl.com/3hc4kc7s.

* * * *