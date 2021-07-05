Health Happenings

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro at 628 Summit Ave. will host a Cone Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic from noon to 4 p.m. July 12.
Attendees will receive a $25 voucher to the Bargain Box.
The free vaccines are for those who are 12 and older.
Appointments and identification are not required. Wear a mask and loose clothing.
There is a wait time of 15 minutes after vaccination or 30 minutes with previous history of vaccination reactions.
To register, call 336-482-7681.
* * * *
YWCA High Point, with funding from the Foundation for a Healthy High Point, city of High Point and Hayden Harman Foundation, has begun a six-month pilot program to increase the numbers of vaccinations and education among people who are hesitant and lack access to transportation and residents who live in the 27260 and 27262 ZIP codes.
In partnership with Guilford County Health Department and the city of High Point, YWCA High Point launched on May 18 a door-to-door outreach effort to provide education about the COVID-19 vaccine, assistance with scheduling appointments and support for transportation to vaccine sites. YWCA High Point is also working with a broader collaboration of community partners helping to coordinate with neighborhood associations and identify and provide volunteers.
As they enter the second month of canvasing, early results suggest that the program is making an impact and reducing barriers for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:
VaxConnect has helped more than 130 people to make appointments to receive the vaccine — representing 19% of those at home and unvaccinated.
The vaccination rate within the focus neighborhood is now 37% which is five times the rate of surrounding areas (7%).
The number of people using the city’s transportation options in one month was more than three times the number of people who used it in the previous five months.
The initiative has served six homebound individuals.
* * * *
Out of the Garden Project’s second fundraising concert is set for 6 p.m. July 29 at The Church on 68, 300 N.C. 68 South in Greensboro.
The event will feature a meal and two performers — local artist David Lin and a second set by saxophonist Chad Eby. It is an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of local children and families.
Tickets are $60 and include a meal at tinyurl.com/3hc4kc7s.
* * * *
Bright Mind Enrichment and Schooling, a national wellness and educational charity, has released an app and website platform — Vaccination Rewards — aimed at publicizing incentives and employer perks that are being offered to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Vaccination Rewards platform aggregates all private and public offers and promotions.
Look for the free app on Google Play or visit vaccinationrewards.org.
* * * *
As hikers take to the trails in North Carolina and Virginia this summer, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is hosting a free 30-minute “Hiking the Blue Ridge Parkway” webinar at 11 a.m. July 13, presented by author Randy Johnson.
Whether people are emerging from the COVID-19 lockdown or just longing for some solitude, trails on the parkway and at neighboring recreation areas are crowded with hikers. Luckily, there are strategies to use and locations along the parkway where trekkers can escape the crowds.
Johnson is author of the Falcon guides “Hiking the Blue Ridge Parkway” and “Best Easy Day Hikes of the Parkway.” He started Grandfather Mountain’s backcountry program in the 1970s, and during the 1980s’ completion of the parkway at Grandfather Mountain, he helped create the trail system in place there today. He’s the task force leader for the Mountains-to-Sea Trail from Grandfather Mountain to Blowing Rock and author of the award-winning book, “Grandfather Mountain: The History and Guide to an Appalachian Icon.”
To register for this Zoom webinar, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.