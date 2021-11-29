Health Happenings

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Beta Iota Omega Chapter's global impact committee is holding a shoe and eyeglasses drive from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 30.
The drop-off location is at Something BARowed Candy Bar, 412 E. Market St. in Greensboro.
Shoes must be paired and secured with rubber bands.
Eyeglasses must be placed in zippered plastic bags.
All donations will be sent to Soles 4 Souls and the Lions Club International for distribution to the needy.
For information, email biopublicrelations@gmail.com.
* * * *
The 12th annual Stick it to Hunger Charity Lacrosse Classic will be held Dec. 4-5 at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, 788 Beeson Road in Kernersville. Adult men and adult women and high school girls will play on Saturday, with high school boys playing on Sunday.
The annual event, which is organized and hosted by the Triad Blackhawks lacrosse club, receives donations of non-perishable food from each participant and donates all to local charities. The Blackhawks are teaming with The Salvation Army to collect food for distribution to local food banks.
This year’s Hunger Games features high school and adult teams and players from counties throughout the Triad and from Raleigh, Charlotte and Fayetteville. More than 20 teams and more than 400 players are expected to participate.
For the first time in event history, women will play in a scrimmage format on Saturday, with expanded women’s participation envisioned in future years.
Admission to the event is free for spectators, and members of the public are encouraged to drop by, make a food donation and enjoy a day of lacrosse action.
For information, visit www.triadblackhawks.com.
* * * *
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is extending the methadone take-home flexibilities for one year, effective upon the eventual expiration of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. This exemption is a continuation of the take-home medication flexibilities that SAMHSA put in place in March 2020 and is in keeping with the newly announced Health and Human Services Overdose Prevention Strategy. SAMHSA is also considering mechanisms to make this flexibility permanent.
The March 2020 exemption was issued to protect public health by reducing the risk of COVID-19 infections among patients and health care providers. While the take-home flexibility achieved that goal, it also proved to have other benefits for patients in opioid treatment programs (OTP). SAMHSA allowed OTP to dispense 28 days of take-home methadone doses to stable patients for the treatment of opioid use disorder, and up to 14 doses of take-home methadone for less stable patients, who the OTP determines can safely handle this level of take-home medication.
Methadone is a drug used for pain relief and treatment of drug addiction.
For information, visit www.hhs.gov/overdose-prevention.
* * * *
Elim Christian Fellowship will hold a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at 3222 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-375-0222 or text Elim474747.
* * * *
The former Regency Inn and Suites motel at 2701 N. O’Henry Blvd. in Greensboro has been purchased by a local nonprofit, Partnership Homes, and turned into an emergency location for housing individuals facing this winter’s freezing outdoor temperatures.
With $3 million in city of Greensboro loan financing, Partnership Homes' recent purchase and remodeling of motel units means it is ready when needed to initiate white flag protocols for city shelter and warming stations.
Emergency shelter programs of the Interactive Resource Center and Greensboro Urban Ministry work together on housing or shelter placements and case management for participants during winter weather and now there will be another option for those needing shelter.
Anyone interested in opportunities to help with the transformation of the N. O’Henry Boulevard motel may contact Partnership Homes at 336-707-5289.
