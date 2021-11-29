Health Happenings

For the first time in event history, women will play in a scrimmage format on Saturday, with expanded women’s participation envisioned in future years.

Admission to the event is free for spectators, and members of the public are encouraged to drop by, make a food donation and enjoy a day of lacrosse action.

For information, visit www.triadblackhawks.com.

* * * *

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is extending the methadone take-home flexibilities for one year, effective upon the eventual expiration of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. This exemption is a continuation of the take-home medication flexibilities that SAMHSA put in place in March 2020 and is in keeping with the newly announced Health and Human Services Overdose Prevention Strategy. SAMHSA is also considering mechanisms to make this flexibility permanent.