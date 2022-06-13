Health Happenings

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro has planned the following workshops:

Yoga for EveryBODY: 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 14 and 21.

Eating Healthy on a Budget: 10-11 a.m. June 15.

Breaking Up and Moving On: 5:30-7 p.m. June 16.

The Power of Leadership Starts with You: 10 a.m.-noon June 21.

Learn more about these and our other workshops and programs at www.womenscentergso.org.

For information, call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org.

* * * *

Thanks to a grant from the Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation, the Creative Aging Network — NC is offering multiple classes for free this summer. Registration is required.

Classes range from exercise to music to art.

All classes will be held at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

For a list of classes, call 336-303-9963 or visit https://can-nc.org/classes.

* * * *

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with GetOutdoors Pedal and Paddle, will host an Introduction to Adaptive Paddling session for individuals with physical disabilities from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 10 at Lake Higgins, 4325 Hamburg Mill Road in Summerfield. The cost is $20 per participant. Register at tinyurl.com/IntroToAdaptive.

Participants should bring sunscreen, a hat, water, snacks and clothing that can get wet. A kayak, adaptive equipment and appropriate safety gear will be provided.

For information, contact GetOutdoors at 336-294-3918 or info@shopgetoutdoors.com.

* * * *

In partnership with the Indo Jax Surf School, Riding On Insulin has announced its second annual North Carolina Surf Camp, Riding on Insulin.

The three-day surf camp for ages 7-17 will take place at Wrightville Beach (Access No. 12) from 5 to 8 p.m. June 22-24. All campers receive one-on-one instruction.

Equipment, including surfboards and life vests (if needed), will be provided for this event.

For information email Dustin@RidingOnInsulin.org or visit tinyurl.com/yc8jsxbf.

The school is offering other camps as well:

Visually Impaired Surf Camp in memory of Travis Leftwich: July 12, Wrightsville Beach

Childhood Cancer Surf Camp in memory of Donnalee Wilcox: Aug. 2-4, Wrightsville Beach

For information, visit https://indojaxsurfschool.com/outreach.php.

* * * *

Journey to Brave, the Kellin Foundation’s annual event, is set for Sept. 22 at Center City Park in Greensboro.

The event will celebrate the merger of Mental Health Greensboro and the Kellin Foundation and the combined 80 plus years of mental health services in the community.

Funds raised provide free mental health, victim advocacy and community outreach services to more than 13,000 children, adults and families in the community.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network will offer multiple healing arts programs in July that are free to those with cancer, cancer survivors, caregivers and medical providers.

Highlights for the month are a watercolor marbling workshop with Susanne Baker, fairy gardens with horticulture therapist Catherine Crowder, a beginners Zentangle class with Michele Rieder and a Kantha Quilts workshop with textile designer Jacqui Mehring. Also, Ash Poirier will hold four mindfulness meditation sessions in July.

For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required.

For information, email admin@hirschcenter.org or call 336-209-0259.

