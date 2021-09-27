Health Happenings

Tony Fragola will teach a six-week course, The Art of Tai Chi Chuan, from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 6-Nov. 17, at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville. There will be no class on Oct. 20.
Designed for beginner and mid-level practitioners, the course is part of the garden’s “Meditation and Mindfulness” series, an educational program focused on physical, mental and spiritual well-being.
Fragola is professor emeritus of media studies at UNCG. He is certified to teach tai chi for arthritis, both standing and sitting.
The fee is $100 for garden members and $120 for non-members. Registration is required at www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
* * * *
Cone Health is offering pediatric COVID-19 testing at sites in Guilford and Rockingham counties.
The decision comes because of an increased demand for pediatric testing as students continue the school year.
The additional pediatric COVID-19 testing locations will be:
5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Greensboro Women’s Health Care, 719 Green Valley Road, Suite 101, Greensboro
5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 617 S. Main St., Reidsville (across from Annie Penn Hospital)
Appointments are required at conehealth.com/testing.
* * * *
Marshalls is running its JDRF fundraising campaign through Saturday, Oct. 2.
Since 1994, Marshalls has donated more than $44 million to JDRF, supporting the mission to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat Type 1 diabetes and its complications.
Shoppers may make a donation to JDRF at the checkout and are encouraged to post their efforts to social media.
Find participating stores at JDRF.org/ShopandGiveBack/Marshalls.
* * * *
The 2021 Piedmont Triad JDRF One Walk is set for Oct. 23 at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.
For the first time, the walks for Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Alamance County and High Point residents will take place in the same spot.
Adventuring Toward a Cure is the event theme.
To register to walk in person, go to tinyurl.com/36yz4c5b to choose a time slot (9 a.m., 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.) to join forces with other family and corporate walk teams at the park.
Fundraisers may also create a walk route in their neighborhood, challenge themselves with a long hike or walk indoors on a treadmill.
* * * *
Dr. Pramod P. Sethi of Cone Health Stroke Center and Guilford Neurologic Research Associates knew that patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) are more likely to have strokes, and that those strokes are more likely to be serious when they occur. He joined fellow neurologists, cardiologists and the cardiovascular research team at Cone Health to figure out a better way to detect AFib in those stroke patients.
So, they sent 492 people who had strokes — even those with another known cause of stroke — home with a small heart monitor placed under the skin. Their findings?
“In this study, we found a much higher rate of AFib — about 10 times higher — in patients with strokes from known causes than in the same kind of patients where we did the traditional monitoring in an office or in the hospital,” Sethi said.
Their findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and Science Magazine in June.
Dr. James Allred, director of the atrial fibrillation clinic at Cone Health’s Heart & Vascular Center, was the primary cardiologist collaborating with Sethi on the trial.
For more about the study, visit tinyurl.com/y9ndahe8 or tinyurl.com/pu894dts.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.