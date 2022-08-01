Health Happenings

Family psychologist John Rosemond is holding a seminar, “Parenting with Love and Leadership,” from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive in High Point.

The focus is on effective discipline, with an emphasis on universal principles rather than specific techniques, although the latter are used in true-life examples and anecdotes.

In this often humorous and thought-provoking seminar, Rosemond describes the contemporary parenting conundrum in clear, compelling terms and then describes a practical, tested solution. He teaches how to motivate maximum child compliance by using “leadership speech.”

The cost is $5 per person or $10 per couple, cash or check only. Make checks payable to Wesley Memorial UMC.

Tickets can be purchased at the church. Email the Rev. Clark Chilton at cchilton@wesleymemorial.org with questions.

* * * *

The Asheboro Public Library will host “DNA: The Test You Can’t Fail” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at 201 Worth St.

Randolph Room librarian Kendra Lyons will walk participants through the capabilities and differences of various tests available.

Lyons has pursued genealogy for more than 30 years.

For information, call 336-318-6800.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support and Counseling Center will offer a Journaling Through Grief Workshop at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 on Zoom.

Adriana Kirkman, a bereavement counselor at AuthoraCare Collective, will share journaling exercises designed to help people grieve their loss, remember their loved one and rebuild their life.

Participants will not be asked to share what they write.

To register and receive information on how to join by Zoom, call 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org. Deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 5.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network will offer multiple healing arts programs in August that are free to those with cancer, cancer survivors, caregivers and medical providers.

Highlights for the month include “The World of Decorated Papers,” a demonstration with Susanne Baker, a fine art books maker and paper marbling artist; “Exploring Creative Writing” with author and writer Ginger Gaffney (this is a new class that will be held monthly); and pressed flower garden postcards with horticulture therapist Catherine Crowder and artist Mavis Liggett. Ash Poirier will lead four mindfulness meditation sessions and Terry Brown will present “Yoga Practices to Relieve Back and Sacroiliac Joint Pain.”

For a list of classes, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Registration is required.

For information, email admin@hirschcenter.org or call 336-209-0259.

* * * *

The Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Guilford County on Oct. 15 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

In North Carolina, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 356,000 caregivers.

To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer, visit act.alz.org/guilford or call 800-272-3900.