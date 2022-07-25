Health Happenings

Sanctuary Counseling Group is offering a four-week class on mental health. The class will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 2-23, in the media center at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive in High Point.

The workshop will be led by Sharon Adams and Tom Barker with Sanctuary Counseling Group. Adams is a North Carolina licensed clinical mental health counselor and national certified counselor. Barker is a North Carolina licensed clinical mental health counselor associate and national certified counselor.

Topics to be discussed include depression, anxiety, identity development and building self-care skills. This event is free and open to the public. For more information about Sanctuary Counseling Group, visit www.sanctuarycounselinggroup.org. Adams and Barker have offices at Wesley Memorial UMC.

For information about the class, call 336-812-4800 or email tloflin@wesleymemorial.org.

* * * *

Incidents of mass violence can have an enormous impact on people, including survivors, first responders, eyewitnesses and even those who watch related media reports on TV and social media. The Disaster Distress Helpline, at 800-985-5990, can provide immediate counseling to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects of any mass shooting.

The helpline is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Counselors are available 24/7 to respond to people who need crisis counseling after experiencing a traumatic event or a disaster. Counselors are trained to offer support to people who may be experiencing a range of symptoms.

The helpline immediately connects callers to trained and caring professionals from the nearest crisis counseling center in the nationwide network of centers. The helpline staff provides confidential counseling, referrals and other needed support services. Spanish-speakers can get bilingual support. Callers can also connect with counselors in more than 100 other languages through third-party interpretation services.

A videophone option with direct crisis counseling and support for deaf or hard-of-hearing American Sign Language users is also available. Disaster survivors and responders can connect with trained DDH crisis workers fluent in ASL by dialing 800-985-5990 from a videophone-enabled device or via an “ASL Now” link accessible at DisasterDistress.samhsa.gov.

For information, visit www.disasterdistress.samhsa.gov.

* * * *

Cale Fahrenholtz, assistant professor of basic pharmaceutical sciences in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy at High Point University, was awarded an $8,000 grant for his research on the treatment of peripheral nerve sheath tumors. The grant is part of the 2022 AACP New Investigator Research Award.

His research focuses on developing new treatments for malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors in patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1). He says these tumors are the most common cause of death in NF1 patients, and the current standard of care shows limited clinical success. Fahrenholtz and his team are testing silver nanoparticles as a cancer-selective therapy.

“This award is important to me as it validates my research program as peer-reviewers saw the potential of this novel therapy,” said Fahrenholtz. “This award will let me continue my research program, support future research funding opportunities and to continue training students at HPU to become the next generation of scientists.”

The AACP New Investigator Award is awarded to assist promising early-career faculty in the development of an independent research program to lay the groundwork for future extramural funding.