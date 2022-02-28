Health Happenings

A new dental practice, Pleasant Dental, is set to open today, Feb. 28, near Sprouts Farmers Market at 3363 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro. Dr. Jay Shah will serve as primary dentist. Appointments, including Fridays, for new patients and same-day emergency patients are now available.

For information, call 336-933-1241 or email info@pleasantdentalgreensboro.com.

* * * *

AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support and Counseling Center will hold a five-session virtual support group for people who have lost a loved one to COVID-19. The event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 14, 21, 28 and April 4 and 11. Registration is required by March 9.

It is recommended that participants be those who have experienced a loss three to six months ago.

Join AuthoraCare bereavement counselors for the online support group using Zoom.

According to a news release, “If your loved one had COVID-19, you might not have been able to sit at their bedside in their final weeks or as they took their last breaths. This is a terrible, extraordinary way to lose someone you love, and we want to help you deal with your grief.”