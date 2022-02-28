Health Happenings

A new dental practice, Pleasant Dental, is set to open today, Feb. 28, near Sprouts Farmers Market at 3363 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro. Dr. Jay Shah will serve as primary dentist. Appointments, including Fridays, for new patients and same-day emergency patients are now available.
For information, call 336-933-1241 or email info@pleasantdentalgreensboro.com.
AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support and Counseling Center will hold a five-session virtual support group for people who have lost a loved one to COVID-19. The event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 14, 21, 28 and April 4 and 11. Registration is required by March 9.
It is recommended that participants be those who have experienced a loss three to six months ago.
Join AuthoraCare bereavement counselors for the online support group using Zoom.
According to a news release, “If your loved one had COVID-19, you might not have been able to sit at their bedside in their final weeks or as they took their last breaths. This is a terrible, extraordinary way to lose someone you love, and we want to help you deal with your grief.”
To register and receive information on how to join by Zoom, call 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org.
Starting March 10, Well-Spring Solutions will offer the course Powerful Tools for Caregivers, a six-week educational series providing family caregivers with practical tools to care for themselves. This program helps caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate resources.
The series will be in-person at The Well-Spring Group’s 3rd Floor Conference Room, 3859 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro — provided that conditions lend themselves to in-person gatherings. Otherwise, the series will be offered via a virtual platform.
Meeting times are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 10-April 14.
To register, email jkolada@well-spring.org or call 336-545-4245.
This series is offered at no charge with contributions gratefully accepted.
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will offer a virtual Emotional Wellness Support Group from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays in March.
Mental Health Greensboro will facilitate.
Topics include: Coping strategies, self-care, personal empowerment and tools to help manage life’s daily challenges.
To register to attend virtually, request a Zoom link at info@mhag.org or call 336-373-1402.
Also, the center will host a support group for survivors of sexual violence from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays in March.
It is facilitated by Family Service of the Piedmont and is open to everyone ages 18 and older.
Participants engage with other survivors to learn new skills and behaviors that will allow them to overcome lingering effects of sexual trauma.
For information, email communityoutreach@fspcares.com.
YWCA High Point, with additional funding from the Guilford County Division of Public Health, will expand the VaxConnect program into Greensboro and throughout Guilford County in February.
YWCA will collaborate closely with the city of Greensboro and the GCDPH to identify census-tracked areas with low vaccination rates where COVID-19 education and outreach will be most beneficial. The YWCA will continue VaxConnect outreach efforts in High Point as well.
In May of 2021, with funding from the Foundation Healthy High Point and Hayden Harman Foundation, YWCA High Point began a pilot VaxConnect program to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and education among High Point residents who may be vaccine hesitant, lack access to transportation and reside in the 27260 and 27262 ZIP codes.
For information, contact Giselle Mansi at gmansi@ywcahp.com or 336-882-4126.
